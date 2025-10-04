Mumbai, October 4: Is October 4 a bank holiday? People are searching online to find out whether October 4, the first Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. They are also curious to know whether banks are open or closed today. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks remain closed for business on Saturdays.

Some people might prefer to visit their respective bank’s branches to get their work done; hence, it is important to know if banks will be open this Saturday, October 4. It's essential to stay updated about bank holidays, as many people prefer visiting banks, even on Saturdays, to complete their pending financial transactions. That said, scroll below to know if Saturday, October 4, is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Is October 4 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to these, banks also remain closed for regional and national holidays. Accordingly, October 4 falls on the first Saturday, which means banks will remain open across India, meaning there is no bank holiday. RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India Announces New Measures To Internationalise Rupee.

Bank holidays in India are designated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and a selection of regional and national observances. Overall, October 2025 has 21 official bank holidays, including religious and regional festivities of Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja; and the monthly weekly offs.

