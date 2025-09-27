Mumbai, September 27: Banks will be closed for more than 15 days in October 2025 as the 10th month of the 25th year of the 21st century is packed with major festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, Chath Puja and Durga Puja. During October, several states will observe bank holidays due to regional festivals in addition to national holidays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks across the country will stay shut for a total of 15 days in October.

The October bank holiday of 15 days excludes all Sunday holidays when banks remain closed for business. As per the RBI list, banks will stay shut for Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Bhaidooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Chath Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. In addition to the 15 designated bank holidays in October, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Scroll below to check the complete list of bank holidays in October 2025. Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, September 27? Check Details.

List of RBI-Designated Bank Holidays in October 2025

Holiday: Date: Day: Navaratri Ends/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja, Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) 1 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva 2 Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) 3 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) 4 Saturday Lakshmi Puja 6 Monday Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima 7 Tuesday Karva Chauth 10 Friday Kati Bihu 18 Saturday Diwali (Deepavali)/Naraka Chaturdashi/Kali Puja 20 Monday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja 21 Tuesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Govardhan Pooja/Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) 22 Wednesday Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Bhratridwitiya/Ningol Chakkouba 23 Thursday Chath Puja (Evening Puja) 27 Monday Chath Puja (Morning Puja) 28 Tuesday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday 31 Friday

It is worth noting that bank holiday(s) vary from state to state; hence, customers are advised to cross-check with their local branches for state-specific bank closures. Even though physical banking will take a hit in October due to various bank holidays, digital services such as internet banking, NEFT, ATMs, and UPI transactions, among others, will remain operational 24/7.

Bank customers can use the abovementioned services to complete their banking tasks, including money transfers, balance checks, and online bill payments. On its website, RBI has said that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

