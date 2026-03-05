Did Embassy of India in Muscat Issue Evacuation Advisory for Indians in Oman? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Message

Fake message is circulating on WhatsApp claiming to be an advisory from the Embassy of India (Photo Credits: X\@@Indemb_Muscat)

Mumbai, March 5: A message circulating widely on WhatsApp claims that the Indian Embassy in Oman has issued an advisory detailing evacuation procedures and designated “assembly points” for Indian nationals in Muscat and Seeb amid rising tensions in the Gulf region. The message lists locations such as the Indian Embassy in Al Khuwair, Indian School Muscat (Darsait), Indian School Wadi Kabir and Indian School Al Seeb as evacuation muster points and instructs residents to register their passport details via WhatsApp for evacuation.

The viral message claims the Indian Embassy in Muscat has activated a “Shelter and Assembly Network” and designated specific locations as evacuation assembly points. It also states that special flights by Air India Express and IndiGo are scheduled between March 5 and March 7 for Indian nationals leaving Oman. Additionally, the message instructs residents in Seeb to register via a WhatsApp number and wait for embassy-coordinated transport to Muscat International Airport. Middle East Conflict: PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah As Welfare and Security of Indian Community in Focus.

Viral ‘Indian Embassy Evacuation Advisory’ in Oman Is Fake

Attention: A fake message is circulating on WhatsApp claiming to be an advisory from the Embassy of India. No such advisory has been issued by the Embassy of India. Kindly refrain from forwarding or circulating such unverified messages and rely only on the official handles of… pic.twitter.com/SlHYYguVhh — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) March 5, 2026

The Embassy of India in Muscat has categorically denied issuing any such advisory. In a post on its official social media handle, the embassy warned that the message circulating on WhatsApp is fake. Middle East Conflict: One Indian Killed as Oil Tanker MKD VYOM Attacked by Unmanned Boat Off Muscat, Embassy of India in Oman Seeks Repatriation.

The embassy stated that no evacuation advisory or instructions regarding muster points have been issued and urged people not to forward or circulate unverified information. It advised Indian nationals in Oman to rely only on updates shared through the embassy’s official communication channels.

The fake message appears to have spread amid heightened regional tensions after Iran launched attacks on Israel and US forces across the Gulf region following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Oman has also experienced security incidents in recent days. According to the Oman News Agency, the commercial port of Duqm in Al Wusta Governorate was struck by two drones on Sunday, injuring an expatriate worker. Another drone strike on Tuesday hit a fuel tank at Duqm Port, though no casualties were reported.

The message claiming that the Indian Embassy has designated evacuation assembly points in Oman is false. Indian nationals are advised to follow only official updates from the Embassy of India in Muscat and avoid sharing unverified messages.

Fact check

