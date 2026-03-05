Petrol and Diesel Shortage in India Rumours Untrue; Hindustan Petroleum Assures Adequate Fuel Availability

New Delhi, March 5: Amid growing global tensions following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, rumours about a possible petrol and diesel shortage in India have been circulating on social media. However, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has dismissed these claims, assuring citizens that the country has sufficient fuel stocks and that supply lines remain completely normal.

In an official statement posted on social media, HPCL said that reports suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel at fuel stations are “baseless and misleading.” The company clarified that India maintains adequate reserves of petroleum products across the country and there is no disruption in the supply chain. Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, March 5: When Was the Last Fuel Price Hike in India?

No Petrol or Diesel Shortage in India, Says HPCL

HPCL urged people not to panic or rush to petrol pumps due to misinformation. According to the company, unnecessary crowding at fuel stations could create avoidable inconvenience despite the availability of sufficient fuel. Petrol Price Reaching INR 500 per Litre Is Fake News.

The clarification comes as global attention remains focused on the escalating geopolitical situation in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has sparked concerns over global energy supply and oil prices. Such developments often trigger speculation about fuel availability in several countries, including India.

However, HPCL emphasised that India’s energy security remains strong and stable. The state-run oil marketing company said its operations continue as usual and it remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to customers nationwide.

The company also appealed to citizens to rely only on official announcements for accurate information and to avoid sharing unverified messages online. Officials reiterated that there is currently no reason for concern regarding petrol or diesel availability anywhere in India.

