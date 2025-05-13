Several videos are circulating on social media claiming that US President Donald Trump refused to drink traditional Saudi ghahwa, a coffee, during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh. A user wrote, "refusing a cup of coffee is considered impolite in Arab region unless there's a justifiable reason." However, the claim has been proven false. The Saudi Press Agency shared a full video from the meeting, showing Trump and the Crown Prince enjoying Saudi coffee together in the VIP lounge at the airport. “His Highness and His Excellency the President of the United States of America... drank Saudi coffee,” the agency stated in a post on X, confirming the interaction and putting the misleading claims to rest. Donald Trump’s Air Force One Gets Honorary Escort by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 Fighter Jets As It Arrives in Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Refused To Drink Saudi Coffee?

Trump doesn't drink the local coffee offered to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia. In Saudi Arabia and the broader Arab region, refusing coffee offered in someone's home is considered impolite unless there's a justifiable reason. pic.twitter.com/PhoJkxDJe0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 13, 2025

Donald Trump Refuses to Drink Saudi Coffee While Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman?

In today's meeting, Trump didn’t drink the Arabic coffee offered by MBS. Per Saudi tradition, this signals a request, and the host should ask what it is, agree, and invite him to drink. A custom seemingly overlooked by Mohammad bin Salman!#PersianGulfpic.twitter.com/57HEXV5RCR — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) May 13, 2025

Video Shows Donald Trump Having a Cup of Coffee With Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Trump With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

القهوة السعودية.. "نكهة الصحراء" في اللقاءات الرسمية. - pic.twitter.com/pIxz3aoF8q — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)