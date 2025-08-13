Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check

Dehradun, August 13: Have you ever wondered how destructive a cloudburst can be? A video circulating widely on social media claims to show a sudden cloudburst and flooding in Uttarakhand, leaving netizens shocked. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Activist_07 on August 13, the clip has amassed over 81.7K views, showing what appears to be residential areas submerged amid torrential downpour. Many users speculated about the scale and reality of the event, fearing a severe disaster had struck the region.

The caption accompanying the video explains, "What did you say, you have never seen a cloudburst… Come, I will show you, watch patiently, you will know how clouds burst and why cloudburst becomes so destructive that it sweeps away everything in its path. Such cloudburst is a common occurrence in Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand)." Can Deleting Old Emails and Photos Really Save Water? Know Truth About the UK Government’s Water-Saving Advice.

Viral Cloudburst Video in Uttarakhand

Post Claims to Show Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: X/ @Activist_07)

AI-Generated Cloudburst Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandha Odysseys Vines (@kandha_odysseys_vines)

However, a fact check reveals the viral video is misleading. The original content was first posted on Instagram by @kandha_odysseys_vines with the caption, "Sudden Flood," clearly stating that it is "AI-generated + VFX touched fictional content for entertainment purposes only." The post confirms that the video uses computer-generated effects to simulate heavy rainfall and flooding, meaning the scenes shown do not depict a real cloudburst in Uttarakhand. ‘Misleading’: Election Commission on The New York Times Report on Opposition Parties’ Claims Over Voter List Manipulation.

Despite the convincing visuals, the clip is purely digital and should not be mistaken for an actual natural disaster. While the viral video is fake, Uttarakhand has recently seen real-life challenges due to heavy rains. According to the state government, 164 people were airlifted from Dharali-Harshil to the ITBP Matli helipad under "Operation Dharali." Essential supplies, first aid, and relief materials are being provided to affected areas, and connectivity has been restored in Harsil.

Fact check

Claim : A video circulating on social media claims to show a sudden cloudburst and flooding in Uttarakhand. Conclusion : Fact checks confirm the video is AI-generated and digitally enhanced for entertainment. Full of Trash Clean

