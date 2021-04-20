With coronavirus second wave grappling the country and spiking up the numbers of COVID-19 cases to a staggering 15.3M, we need to be more informed than ever. However, it is more important to be correctly informed than not. If you remember, in the year 2020 when the menace of COVID-19 began, many fake messages and misinformation were doing rounds on social media. And the second wave of coronavirus which seems to be deadlier than ever, these fake Whatsapp messages and fake forwards have returned. Today, let's revisit the fact checks from 'Coronavirus in Broiler Chicken' to Aspirin 'Cure', which have returned from 2020.

Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken?

Fake Information: A message is going viral again claims that coronavirus infection has been found in broiler chicken.

Debunked: Dismissing the false claim, PIB Fact called it fake news. "Claim: Novel Coronavirus has been found in broiler chicken. PIB Fact Check: This is Fake News. There is no record of Coronavirus in broiler chicken," PIB Fact Check Tweeted. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Coronavirus is Bacteria And Can Be Cured With Aspirin?

Fake Information: A fake message claimed that coronavirus is a bacteria and not a virus and it could be treated with aspirin. It said that COVID-19 is a bacterium amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation.

Debunked: However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check team denied such claims and termed the message as fake. It said that coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is no medical cure available for coronavirus till now. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Coronavirus is Bacteria And Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Viral Message Claiming The Same is Fake, Says PIB Fact-Check.

Holding Breath For 10 Seconds Show if You Have Coronavirus?

Fake Information: Last year, a claim was going viral on the internet which says holding your breath for more than 10 seconds will confirm that you don't have COVID-19.

Debunked: Dismissing the claim, a fact check report by Press Information Bureau (PIB) which was shared by @COVIDNewsByMIB, said that the viral claim is misleading. "Being able to hold your breathe for 10 seconds or more without discomfort 'DOES NOT' mean you are free from the Coronavirus. Best way to confirm the COVID-19 is a test," tweeted COVID News by MIB. Read the entire fact check analysis here: Fact Check: Holding Breath For 10 Seconds Show if You Have Coronavirus? Here's The Truth About Viral Claim by PIB.

Avoid Eating Bakery Products Amid Coronavirus Pandemic?

Fake Information: A fake infographic with a WHO logo went viral asking people to refrain from eating bakery items. The reasoning cited says that since they are not washable, there are chances of the bakery items carrying the virus and for other people to get infected from the coronavirus easily.

Debunked: As per the United States Food and Drug Administration, "currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.' Read the entire fact check analysis here: 'Stop Eating Bakery Items' Viral Photo Claiming WHO Asking People To Avoid Eating Bakery Products Amid Coronavirus Pandemic is FAKE! Here's The Fact Check.

Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam?

Fake Information: A message is going viral claiming that inhaling steam would kill the novel coronavirus. The WhatsApp forward suggests that Chinese experts guaranteeing that the inhalation of steam can kill the COVID-19 virus.

Debunked: The Press Information Bureau (PIB), however, debunking the fake news said that it is a false message and advised that "respiratory hygiene, social distancing and washing hands are effective measures to prevent Covid-19." Read the entire fact check analysis here: Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).