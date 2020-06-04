Coronavirus is Bacteria And Can Be Cured With Aspirin? Viral Message Claiming The Same is Fake, Says PIB Fact-Check

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, June 4: At the time when the world is grappling with coronavirus, several fake news and messages have started doing rounds on social media spreading misinformation about the virus. One such fake message claimed that coronavirus is a bacteria and not a virus and it could be treated with aspirin. It said that COVID-19 is a bacterium amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation. Group Admins of WhatsApp and Other Social Media Platforms to Be Held Responsible for Circulating Fake News on COVID-19, Says Mumbai Police.

However, the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact check team denied such claims and termed the message as fake. It said that coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) there is no medical cure available for coronavirus till now. India Reports Highest Spike of 9,304 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Count Rises to 2,16,919, Death Toll at 6,075.

Tweet by PIB Factcheck:

Claim- A widely circulated video on social media claims that #Covid19 is a bacteria & which can be treated with aspirin#PIBFactCheck- This is #Fake. Coronavirus is a virus and there is no specific medicinal cure available yet. pic.twitter.com/ESPzEZ6WgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 4, 2020

Coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has now spread across the world. Globally, over 6,500,000 people have contracted COVID-19 until now, and the deadly virus has claimed over 388,000 live so far. The United States is the worst-hit country in the world.

More than 1,800,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the US. The death toll in the world’s most powerful economy has also crossed 100,000-mark. Spain is the worst affected country in Europe. In Spain over 288,000 have been infected with coronavirus. The virus also claimed more than 30,000 lives in this country.