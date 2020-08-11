Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

Delhi, August 11: During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an outbreak of misinformation. Fake news is being widely shared on social media platforms like Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. Recently, a message has been going viral claiming that novel coronavirus infection has been found in broiler chicken. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken on Public Stage to Dispel Rumours About COVID-19.

A copy of the viral claim, shared by Press Information Bureau of India's Fact Check handle, reads: "Corona virus has been found in boiler Chicken. I request to all of you not to eat Boiler Chicken and please share it everywhere." WHO Said No Vegetarian Died Due to Coronavirus? Fact Check Behind Fake Viral Messages That Promote Sanatan Dharma by Saying Vegetarians Won't Die of COVID-19.

Dismissing the false claim, PIB Fact called it fake news. "Claim: Novel Coronavirus has been found in broiler chicken. PIB Fact Check: This is Fake News. There is no record of Coronavirus in broiler chicken," PIB Fact Check Tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

Claim: Novel Coronavirus has been found in broiler chicken#PIBFactCheck: This is #FakeNews. There is no record of #Coronavirus in broiler chicken. pic.twitter.com/DzO7yZdhrE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 10, 2020

Till now, there is no record of COVID-19 in chicken. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that meat, fish, eggs and milk can be safely consumed. Hence, the claim going viral that COVID-19 has been found in broiler chicken is fake.

