Did Emmanuel Macron Share Photo and Video of Jeffrey Epstein Kissing Melania Trump? Here’s the Fact Check

A number of X posts claiming French President Emmanuel Macron shared a compromising photo and video of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US first lady Melania Trump spread rapidly on X on April 9, 2026. The posts include an image purporting to show Epstein kissing Melania Trump and alleges intimate details about her past. None of this is true. Macron did not post or share the image, and the photo itself is digitally altered.

The X account @BlackwoodBrief posted: "France 🇲🇫 Macron shared this photo today. The photo shows Epstein with Melania Trump in an intimate situation! (sic)" It included a still image of a man resembling Epstein embracing and kissing a woman resembling Melania Trump, with an inset photo of Donald Trump appearing to react in distress. The caption added unsubstantiated claims about Melania Trump’s personal life, including that she suffers from sexual nymphomania.

The post quoted a separate video of Melania Trump denying any close ties to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, delivered from the White House on April 9. Another X account @ItsDeanBlundell shared the same image and claimed: "Macron posted this today. That’s Melania’s first pump, Jeff Epstein. (sic)" Melania Trump’s Age, Background and Career As First Lady’s Documentary ‘MELANIA’ Receives Mixed Reception in the US.

Compromising Video of Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump Is Fake

Compromising Video of Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump Is Fake (Photo Credits: X)

What the Image Actually Shows

Examination of the image reveals it is not authentic. It is a manipulated version of older photographs from the Epstein case files released by the US Department of Justice. The woman’s face has been digitally altered to resemble Melania Trump. The original versions circulated earlier as satire, with one traceable post on a Facebook meme page dated February 5, 2026 - more than two months before the Macron claim. That post explicitly labeled the image as "digitally altered" and "parody". Is Donald Trump Dead? Fake Reports of US President’s Death and Hospitalisation Go Viral.

Digitally Altered Photo Showing Jeffrey Epstein With Melania Trump

Macron Did Not Post It

A review of President Macron’s official X account (@EmmanuelMacron) and Instagram shows no such post on April 9 or any recent date. His recent activity focused on international diplomacy, including statements about a Middle East ceasefire, conversations with leaders from Iran, the US, Lebanon, and others, and participation in the One Health Summit. No mention of Epstein, the Trumps, or any related photo appears in his verified accounts.

The false claim emerged shortly after Melania Trump’s April 9 public statement distancing herself from Epstein. In it, she said she had never been friends with Epstein or Maxwell and described her email exchange with Maxwell as “casual correspondence.” She called for an end to what she described as false narratives linking her to the disgraced financier, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were photographed with Epstein and Maxwell at social events in the 1990s and early 2000s, but Melania has repeatedly stated that Epstein played no role in her meeting her husband.

Misinformation linking public figures to the Epstein case spreads quickly on social media, often using altered images to fuel outrage or political point-scoring. In this instance, the fabricated post used a two-month-old satirical image to create a false narrative about a sitting head of state. As of April 10, 2026, no evidence supports the claim, and multiple independent verifications confirm it is false.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : French President Emmanuel Macron shared a compromising photo and video of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US first lady Melania Trump. Conclusion : Emmanuel Macron did not share a photo or video of Jeffrey Epstein kissing Melania Trump. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).