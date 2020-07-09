Did Rajasthan Policemen Visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Pay Respect After Lockdown? Ajmer Police Quashes Fake Claims, Says It Was COVID-19 Awareness March

Ajmer, July 9: Amid the COVID-19 lockdown several videos and messages are being uploaded on social media. Among the latest one to join the list is a video showing a flag-march by the Ajmer Police in Rajasthan to raise awareness about the coronavirus. In the video, a claim has been made that Ajmer Police personnel visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah to pay their respects. Police have called the claims as fake.

Reacting to the 30-second video, the Superintendent of Ajmer Police Kunwar Rashtradeep stated, as quoted by BOOM, that the Dargah has not been opened for public as of yet. Adding more, the senior police officer even said that the video shows a flag march by the police department to create awareness about the deadly virus. Fact Check: Viral Social Media Posts Claiming 'Cycle Girl' Jyoti Paswan Raped And Murdered in Bihar's Darbhanga by Ex-Armyman is Fake.

Here's the video uploaded by Facebook user:

Confirming this video to create awareness, Ajmer Police shared the video of the event on June 30.

Hence, the claim by the Facebook user is found fake, as Superintendent of Ajmer Police -- Kunwar Rashtradeep -- confirmed that video showed a 4-km long Corona Awareness flag-march conducted by the department on June 29.

Fact check

Claim : Rajasthan Policemen Visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Pay Respect After Lockdown Conclusion : The claim is fake as Superintendent of Ajmer Police -- Kunwar Rashtradeep -- confirmed that video showed a 4-km long Corona Awareness flag-march conducted by the department on June 29. Full of Trash Clean

