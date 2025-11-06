Did RBI Announce Any New Rule To Exchange Old INR 500 and INR 1,000 Currency Notes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim

No, RBI Has Not Announced Any New Rule To Exchange Old INR 500 and INR 1,000 Currency Notes (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, November 6: Some news reports on a social media account recently claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines for exchanging the old INR 500 and INR 1,000 currency notes that were phased out during the demonetisation process in November 2016. However, this news is fake and is not true. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team has clarified in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The PIB Fact Check has issued a warning against the news reports, saying that the claim is fake and the RBI has not issued any such notification. Citizens are advised to verify such messages through official sources before sharing them. Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Has RBI really announced 'new rules' for exchanging old ₹500 & ₹1000 notes❓ Some news reports claim that the Reserve Bank of India (@RBI) has issued new guidelines to exchange discontinued currency notes.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is FAKE! ❌RBI has made NO such… pic.twitter.com/TawGwLcE0J — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 6, 2025

The PIB said rbi.org.in remains the only authentic source for updates on financial regulations, monetary policies, and currency-related announcements. Amid a surge in misinformation and fake circulars circulating on social media, the agency has urged citizens, businesses, and financial institutions to rely solely on verified communications issued through its official platforms. The central bank cautioned against believing or forwarding unverified content that could mislead the public and distort trust in India’s financial system. Did RBI Issue New Rules for Exchanging Old Discontinued INR 500 and INR 1000 Banknotes? PIB Fact Check Debunks News Article Spreading Fake News.

If you receive any suspicious message, photo, or video related to the Reserve Bank of India or the central government, it should be reported immediately to the relevant cybercrime portal or social media platform.

