Did TMZ Staff Cheer for 30 Seconds Before Charlie Kirk's Death News Was Announced on Livestream? Harvey Levin Issues Clarification Over 'Tone Deaf Laughter' After Laura Loomer's Post

Mumbai, September 11: Did TMZ employees cheer and laugh for 30 seconds before conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination news was announced on its livestream? The question comes after journalist Laura Loomer made the alleged claim in a post on X. Taking to the microblogging platform, Laura Loomer called out TMZ for "disguting cheer: and alleged that TMZ staff were happy to hear the news of Charlie Kirk's death. She further claimed that they clapped and cheered before passing the news to Harvey Levin, who was hosting the livestream.

In her post, Laura Loomer said, "Shameful and disgusting behavior by TMZ. Shame on them. Charlie is a husband and a father. He was murdered in cold blood." She also added that Harvey Levin needs to condemn the said incident. Soon after Laura Loomer's alleged claim, TMZ issued an apology for the "tone deaf laughter" and cheer that can be heard in the background of their coverage of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Charlie Kirk Assassination: American Flags To Be Flown at Half-Mast Till September 14 in Memory of Conservative Political Activist.

Laura Loomer's Post Claiming TMZ Staff Cheered and Clapped Before Charlie Kirk's Death News Goes Viral

TMZ clarified that the cheer and applause had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk’s assassination (Photo Credits: X/@LauraLoomer)

Issuing a clarification, TMZ's Harvey Levin and Charles L addressed the tone deaf cheers and laughter which were heard during the livestream. In a video statement, TMZ founder Harvey Levin addressed the incident. He said that the employees were laughing at something else in the background as the leading TV producers were reporting the developments related to Charlie Kirk's assassination. "We were livestreaming all day during this tragedy when something happened in our office. As we were reporting the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there were some people in the back room away from our news desk here who were watching a car chase and they were laughing, they were clapping, and you could hear it out here," Harvey Levin said.

TMZ Issues Apology Over 'Tone Deaf Laughter' During Charlie Kirk's Assassination News

Addressing tone deaf laughter pic.twitter.com/7lOvG7z3H4 — TMZ (@TMZ) September 11, 2025

The TMZ founder further said that the people who were laughing and clapping were not reacting that way about Charlie Kirk's assassination but about a car chase. Adding to Levin's statement, TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said, "That being said, we acknowledge that it was horrible timing, and for that we are sorry." Both of them further clarified that no one at TMZ was laughing about the Charlie Kirk tragedy. "Nevertheless, we apologise for the way it sounded," Levin added. TMZ also issued an official apology. ‘Dark Moment for America’, Says US President Donald Trump in His Address From Oval Office Over Assassination of Charlie Kirk (Watch Video).

It is also reported that during TMZ's livestream, a car chase in Los Angeles was being aired by ABC7. It was during coverage of the car chase that the network announced that Charlie Kirk had passed away. Hence, the claim that TMZ staff cheered and laughed for several seconds before announcing Charlie Kirk’s death on livestream is fake.

