Fact Check: Aamir Khan’s ‘Raja Hindustani’ Chartbuster ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ Copied From Upendra’s Kannada Song? Viral Post Debunked – Here’s the Truth!

Bollywood has often come under fire for lacking originality, from remaking films to recycling songs. This has led to an ongoing narrative about the industry’s creative decline. Entire YouTube channels and social media pages are dedicated to calling out alleged copy-paste jobs in Hindi cinema. From Elvis Presley’s Jailhouse Rock to Celine Dion’s Titanic Track, 10 Iconic International Hits Bollywood Had the Audacity to Plagiarise!

But not every accusation holds water.

Take this recent example. "Pardesi Pardesi", arguably the most iconic song from the 1996 blockbuster Raja Hindustani, is back in the spotlight. It’s the song most people immediately associate with the film - well, that and the famously long kissing scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

Some social media handles have claimed that the Nadeem-Shravan composition was lifted from a Kannada song picturised on Upendra and Sakshi Sivanand.

But is there any truth to that?

Spoiler! It’s actually the other way around.

The Truth: The Kannada Song Was a Remake - And So Was the Film

Raja Hindustani, directed by Dharmesh Darshan and inspired by the 1965 classic Jab Jab Phool Khile, became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1996. Riding on its success, a Kannada remake titled Naanu Naane was released in 2002, six years after the original movie.

Directed by D Rajendra Babu, Naanu Naane not only copied the plot of Raja Hindustani, but also adapted two songs from the original Hindi film. One of those was "Pardesi Pardesi", reimagined as "Neenaade Mareechike", sung by the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam and Anuradha Sriram. Ramya Krishnan had a special appearance in the song.

'Neenaade Mareechike' From 'Naanu Naane'

'Pardesi Pardesi' From 'Raja Hindustani'

The second was "Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein", which became Nee Bande Baalinalli, performed by KJ Yesudas. The rest of the soundtrack for the Kannada film was composed by Deva.

'Nee Bande Baalinalli' From 'Naanu Naane'

'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' From 'Raja Hindustani'

What About Nadeem-Shravan’s Track Record?

It’s true that Nadeem-Shravan, the hit-making duo behind many 1990s Bollywood classics, have long faced allegations of lifting melodies. Even Raja Hindustani wasn’t immune - the song "Kitna Pyara Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya" was lifted from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s "Kinna Sohna Tenu". Anu Malik Called Out for Copying Israeli National Anthem For '90s Ajay Devgn Song! Check Out 10 Other Tracks That He Was Accused of Plagiarising.

However, "Pardesi Pardesi" does not fall into that category. As far as available evidence goes, this particular track is an original composition by the duo, and not copied from a Kannada source.

The Verdict

Contrary to what viral social media posts claim, "Pardesi Pardesi" is not a copied song. In fact, the Kannada film Naanu Naane and its music came later, directly inspired by Raja Hindustani.

So, the next time you hear someone say Bollywood copied this classic tune, feel free to fact-check them.

