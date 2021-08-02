Anu Malik is getting a lot of hate on Twitter after many realised that he used Israeli National Anthem for "Mera mulk, mera desh" song in Ajay Devgn-Sonali Bendre starrer Diljale. It was played at the Tokyo Olympics after Gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a medal. People from the 90s weren't shocked or surprised by this incident at all and you will know soon why. Is ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ Song From Bollywood Movie Diljale Inspired by Israel’s National Anthem? Netizens Wonder if Anu Malik Copied the Music
Malik in his defense told Cinestaan, "By chance, if you feel the notes clash, that was not my intention as I have never heard the Israeli national anthem in my life ever. Also, Diljale is such an old film. Thank you for bringing this beautiful patriotic song and film into focus. I am thrilled to receive your message asking about my patriotic song "Mera Mulk" for when it was released, as far as I can remember, it never got its rightful due. Though it is played on every Republic Day." Ignorance is truly bliss. Anu Malik: It Is Not a Bad Idea to Recreate Old Songs If They Are Aesthetically Done
Now that people have woken up to this particular talent of Anu Malik let us tell you a few more songs of his that were allegedly plagiarised.
Mera mulk mera desh (Diljale) - Israeli Anthem The Hatikvah
The Original
Raja ko rani se (Akele Hum Akele Tum) - Godfather Love Theme
The original
Yeh kaali kaali aankhen (Baazigar) - Yeke Yeke (Single)
The original
Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaarana) - Mera Piya Ghar aaya (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song)
The Original
Hindustan hindustan (Border) - Rocky theme song
The original
Taare hai baarati (Virasat) - El Condor Pasa (Bridge Over Troubled Water)
The original
In the night (Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi)- Self control (Self Control)
The original
Soldier soldier (Soldier)- Cheri Cheri Lady (Let's Talk About Love)
The original
Neen churayi meri (Ishq) - Sending All My love (Linear)
The original
Dil le le lena (Auzaar)-Macarena (Los Del Rio)
The original
We are pretty sure we have missed a lot more of Anu Malik compositions which might share a note or two with other songs.
