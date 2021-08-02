Anu Malik is getting a lot of hate on Twitter after many realised that he used Israeli National Anthem for "Mera mulk, mera desh" song in Ajay Devgn-Sonali Bendre starrer Diljale. It was played at the Tokyo Olympics after Gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a medal. People from the 90s weren't shocked or surprised by this incident at all and you will know soon why. Is ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ Song From Bollywood Movie Diljale Inspired by Israel’s National Anthem? Netizens Wonder if Anu Malik Copied the Music

Malik in his defense told Cinestaan, "By chance, if you feel the notes clash, that was not my intention as I have never heard the Israeli national anthem in my life ever. Also, Diljale is such an old film. Thank you for bringing this beautiful patriotic song and film into focus. I am thrilled to receive your message asking about my patriotic song "Mera Mulk" for when it was released, as far as I can remember, it never got its rightful due. Though it is played on every Republic Day." Ignorance is truly bliss. Anu Malik: It Is Not a Bad Idea to Recreate Old Songs If They Are Aesthetically Done

Now that people have woken up to this particular talent of Anu Malik let us tell you a few more songs of his that were allegedly plagiarised.

Mera mulk mera desh (Diljale) - Israeli Anthem The Hatikvah

The Original

Raja ko rani se (Akele Hum Akele Tum) - Godfather Love Theme

The original

Yeh kaali kaali aankhen (Baazigar) - Yeke Yeke (Single)

The original

Mera piya ghar aaya (Yaarana) - Mera Piya Ghar aaya (Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song)

The Original

Hindustan hindustan (Border) - Rocky theme song

The original

Taare hai baarati (Virasat) - El Condor Pasa (Bridge Over Troubled Water)

The original

In the night (Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi)- Self control (Self Control)

The original

Soldier soldier (Soldier)- Cheri Cheri Lady (Let's Talk About Love)

The original

Neen churayi meri (Ishq) - Sending All My love (Linear)

The original

Dil le le lena (Auzaar)-Macarena (Los Del Rio)

The original

We are pretty sure we have missed a lot more of Anu Malik compositions which might share a note or two with other songs.

