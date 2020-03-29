Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It

Fake Audio Clip (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, March 29: Amid coronavirus lockdown, fake messages have started going viral on social media. In the latest such case, a fake audio clip attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is doing rounds on social media and messenger app WhatsApp. However, the Mumbai police on Sunday issued a statement asking people not to believe the message. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra.

In the audio message, the man is asking people to stay at home during the lockdown by saying that he had received information from China, Italy and the World Health Organisation (WHO) about coronavirus. The man claimed that from March 27 onwards, there would be a drastic rise in the number of coronavirus cases. He said that people should learn from Italy’s mistake and should not go out. The audio clip is being shared widely on WhatsApp as they believed that the voice in the audio clip was that of the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Mumbai police on Sunday clarified that the message was fake. The police said that the voice in the audio clip was not of Param Bir Singh. Mumbai police tweeted, “It has come to our notice that yet another audio message is being circulated, claiming to be from @CPMumbaiPolice It’s similar to the one shared yesterday. However, just like the previous one, this too is not from CP Mr Param Bir Singh. Request you to not share it any further.” Fact Check: Essential Shops in Mumbai to Follow Timings Amid COVID-19 Curfew? Police Commissioner Calls WhatsApp Message Fake.

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

It has come to our notice that yet another audio message is being circulated, claiming to be from @CPMumbaiPolice It’s similar to the one shared yesterday. However, just like the previous one, this too is not from CP Mr Param Bir Singh. Request you to not share it any further. pic.twitter.com/Gyy6ee0b1e — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 29, 2020

Recently, a fake audio clip claiming that Nagpur has tested 59 positive coronavirus cases also went viral. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) clarified that the audio clip, which was being circulated on social media, was fake.

In India, the coronavirus cases reached 979 on Sunday. Twenty-eight people also lost their lives. The maximum number of cases were reported in Maharashtra. Seven people also lost their lives in the state. Out of the total, 87 patients also recovered from the deadly virus.

Fact check