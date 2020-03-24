Fact Check: Essential Shops in Mumbai to Follow Timings Amid COVID-19 Curfew? Police Commissioner Calls WhatsApp Message Fake

Fact check on fake WhatsApp message. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 24: With the scare over the contagious deadly coronavirus gripping the people of India, a new message is making the rounds on WhatsApp that Mumbai Police Commissioner has issued an order about the timings during which people can buy the essentials. The WhatsApp message claims that the essentials like milk, newspapers, vegetable, kirana and medical stores will operate at certain timings amid the lock down in the Maharashtra.

However, the Mumbai Police Commissioner has clearly stated that he has not issued any orders regarding timings to buy essentials duing the curfew. He has quashed all the claims and called it rumours. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote, "Namaste, I’m the Commissioner of @MumbaiPolice & this list has definitely not been made on my directions! The last thing we want to get infected with & pass on during such crisis is rumours. Pls verify every msg regarding emergency services before you forward #StaySafeFromRumours" Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 446 Active Cases, 37 Cured, 9 Deaths in the Country So Far, Says Health Ministry.

Here's his tweet:

Namaste, I’m the Commissioner of @MumbaiPolice & this list has definitely not been made on my directions! The last thing we want to get infected with & pass on during such crisis is rumours. Pls verify every msg regarding emergency services before you forward #StaySafeFromRumours pic.twitter.com/UO4y3gY1dm — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) March 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Department of Maharashtra informed that the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara. Also, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that teh total number of active coronavirus in India has increased to 446 as of March 24. According to details by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37 patients have been cured /discharged /migrated cases. In India, the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 9. The worst-affected state by COVID-19 is Kerala with 98 positive cases followed by Maharashtra with 89 cases.

Apart from this, a total of 30 states and union territories were put under lockdown till at least March 31. The cumulative area put under prohibitory measures include 548 out of the 720 districts of India. The provinces where statewide lockdown has not been imposed include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The three states have exempted certain areas from the restrictions. Among the union territories, Lakshadweep Islands has put certain restrictions.

Fact check