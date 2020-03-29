Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 29 as 45-Year-Old Man, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Buldhana; Eighth Casualty in Maharashtra

Coronavirus scare in Maharashtra. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 29: The Maharashtra Health Department on Sunday informed that a 45-year-old man died in Buldhana district due to coronavirus. The state health department identified the COVID-19 victim as a man, whose reasons for death is yet to be confirmed. With this, the total number of death toll in Maharashtra alone has reached eight, while over 196 are still active with COVID-19.

Informing about the latest development, the state health department said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "45-year-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Buldhana, Maharashtra. The exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained." State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had added that three more tested coronavirus positive in Maharashtra and total toll stands at 196. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 28 as 40-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Mumbai; Seventh Casualty in Maharashtra.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier in th day, reports arrived that A 40-year-old woman in Mumbai on Sunday was confimed dead due to coronavirus. The victim was suffering from severe respiratory complications and was also a hypertension patient. Though, the 40-year-old woman from Mumbai died on Saturday, while the confirmed reports about her death was reported on Sunday by the state health department.