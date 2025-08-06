Fact Check: Did a Drunk Army Jawan Injure 30 People in Nagpur Road Rage Incident? Indian Army Denies Civilian Injury Claim, Says Soldier Was Assaulted

Nagpur, August 06: A viral news report published on August 4, 2025, claimed that a drunk Army officer rammed his car into a crowd of 30 civilians in Nagpur’s Nagardhan area. The article alleged that the incident occurred during a reckless road rage episode, resulting in serious injuries to multiple people. It further stated that the accused soldier was later thrashed by locals and taken into custody by the police.

However, a fact-check by the Indian Army has refuted these claims. According to an official statement issued on August 5, the individual involved in the incident was Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare, a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) currently serving in the North East and on sanctioned leave in his hometown of Ramtek, Nagpur. Is the Number of Empanelled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Dropping? PIB Fact Check Calls News Report Headline Misleading.

The Army clarified that the incident took place on the evening of August 3 when Havildar Waghmare was returning from a relative’s home. He got into a minor altercation with four locals over a parking issue. During the confrontation, he was reportedly chased by the group, and in an attempt to avoid escalation, he tried to drive away but struck a tree. At that point, he was forcibly pulled out of his car, beaten up, his vehicle was vandalised, and pushed into a drain. Did Ashwini Vaishnaw Hold Closed-Door Meeting With ‘Udaipur Files’ Producer Amit Jani? PIB Fact Check Calls Media Report Fake.

#IndianArmy#FactCheck | “Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur” The headline is false & misleading. • Soldier on leave assaulted by four individuals. • FIR filed by Soldier against four miscreants who attacked him. • Verified by Nagpur Police. The Indian… — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) August 5, 2025

Importantly, the Army stated that no civilians were injured during the incident. On August 4, Waghmare filed an FIR against the four attackers at Ramtek police station. The Local Military Authority is coordinating with the police for a thorough and swift investigation.

The Army urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing such sensitive reports and reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in all such matters.

