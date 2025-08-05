Is the Number of Empanelled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Dropping? PIB Fact Check Calls News Report Headline Misleading

Mumbai, August 5: Is the number of empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) dropping? A recent Times of India report claims so. The report highlights that only 2,113 hospitals were empanelled in 2024-25, a sharp decline from the 4,271 added in 2023-24 and 3,124 in 2022-23. The numbers, sourced from a written reply by Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav, suggest that the rate of new hospital additions has slowed significantly.

The report implies a weakening of the scheme’s network and questions the private sector's willingness to participate. It further points to ongoing issues like low package rates and delayed payments as major deterrents. Healthcare associations, including the Indian Medical Association’s Haryana branch, have reportedly raised concerns, with some hospitals threatening to withdraw from the scheme altogether. At face value, the data appears to support a narrative of declining engagement in one of India's largest healthcare programmes. Did Ashwini Vaishnaw Hold Closed-Door Meeting With ‘Udaipur Files’ Producer Amit Jani? PIB Fact Check Calls Media Report Fake.

No Drop in Empanelled Ayushman Bharat Hospital, Says PIB

In a news report by Times of India, the headline claims that ‘Number of Hospitals Empanelled Under Ayushman Drops’.#PIBFactCheck: ❌ This headline is Misleading. ✅ As of 30 June 2025, 31,466 hospitals (including 14,194 private) are empanelled under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan… pic.twitter.com/7dxfj1nWxd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 5, 2025

However, the news report headline that the number of empanelled hospitals under Ayushman Bharat is dropping is misleading. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, while the number of hospitals added in 2024–25 may be lower compared to previous years, the overall number of empanelled hospitals has increased. As of June 30, 2025, a total of 31,466 hospitals (including 14,194 private hospitals) are empanelled under the scheme, up from 29,220 (12,355 private) in March 2024. Will Government Stop Supplying INR 500 Currency Notes From ATMs? MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary Replies.

The slower year-on-year addition is due to a larger existing base, which naturally makes incremental growth appear smaller. Moreover, the National Health Authority continues to revise health benefit packages and streamline claim settlements to improve participation. Therefore, while private healthcare providers' concerns exist, the scheme's overall trajectory reflects growth, not decline.

