Did Ashwini Vaishnaw Hold Closed-Door Meeting With ‘Udaipur Files’ Producer Amit Jani? PIB Fact Check Calls Media Report Fake

Delhi, August 5: A media report claimed that Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw held a closed-door meeting with Amit Jani, producer of the film "Udaipur Files". The report alleges that the meeting took place on August 4 to discuss the film’s release, which has faced legal and political hurdles. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called this claim fake.

The report quoted Jani as saying that the meeting was his second regarding the film and that discussions occurred under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The report further suggested that Jani had sought government support for the film’s scheduled release on August 8, 2025. He reportedly stated that his team had complied with earlier government-recommended cuts and was hopeful for a favourable decision. Amit Jani Gets Y-Category Security: ‘Udaipur Files’ Producer Thanks PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah for Granting Him Y Security Cover.

PIB Fact Check: Amit Jani and Ashwini Vaishnaw Meeting Claim False

In a news report, it is being claimed that Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani met with Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw in a closed-door meeting #PIBFactCheck ❌This claim is #Fake ▶️Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw has not held any such meeting pic.twitter.com/ZrMf0wI5E3 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 5, 2025

However, PIB, through its official handle, PIB Fact Check, labelled the report as fake and clarified that no such meeting took place between the minister and the producer. PIB clarified that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did not meet Amit Jani, and the claims made in the news report are baseless. Will Government Stop Supplying INR 500 Currency Notes From ATMs? MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary Replies.

Meanwhile, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has withdrawn its earlier order recommending six cuts in Udaipur Files and stated that it would reconsider the matter after fresh hearings. The film, based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan, has been in the news since the Delhi High Court stayed its release on July 11.

In conclusion, the claim that Amit Jani met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a closed-door meeting is false and misleading. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has clarified the situation, reinforcing that no such meeting occurred and any reports suggesting otherwise are misleading.

