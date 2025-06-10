Washington DC [US], June 10 (ANI): J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems will perform at the first-ever halftime show for the FIFA Club World Cup Final, reported Variety.

Their performance will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

The halftime extravaganza is being produced by Global Citizen and curated by a longtime advisor for that advocacy group, Coldplay's Chris Martin, reported Variety.

As with all of Global Citizen's efforts centred around an entertainment event, the ultimate goal is to raise awareness and funding for efforts to end extreme poverty worldwide, reported Variety.

After being honoured for performing at the halftime show, the singer J Balvin said, "From Medellin to MetLife -- I'm honored to headline the first-ever halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final. It's a historic moment, for me, for Latin culture and for every kid who dreams big," asd quoted by Variety.

Tems also chipped in to share his reaction and said, "We're going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can't wait ... see you at the Club World Cup final," as quoted by Variety.

Pop sensation Doja Cat previously headlined two live concerts that were broadcast around the world (the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park and, before that, Global Citizen LIVE, held in front of the Eiffel Tower in 2021), as per the outlet.

The new FIFA Club World Cup will be held in the U.S. from June 14 through its July 13 climax. The world's top 32 club teams will compete in 12 venues in 11 cities.

It was also announced last fall that Global Citizen will produce the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New Jersey on July 19, 2026, reported Variety. (ANI)

