Fact Check: Has Suryakumar Yadav Announced His Retirement After Being Removed As India T20I Captain?

Posts circulating across social media claiming that veteran Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has retired from international cricket have been confirmed as entirely false. The rumours intensified over the weekend following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) announcement that Yadav had been replaced as India's T20 International (T20I) captain by Shreyas Iyer. The speculation was triggered by a viral post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which appeared to show the 35-year-old announcing his departure from the international stage. However, an investigation has revealed the statement originated from a parody account, and Yadav remains an active cricketer. Suryakumar Yadav Unfollows Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Deletes Posts Related to Franchise.

On Sunday, a post from the handle @unreal_skyy began trending rapidly., which has been deleted as of this moment. The tweet, which claimed representing India was the 'honour of my life' and announced an immediate retirement, fooled thousands of fans who began posting tributary messages.

In reality, Yadav’s official verified account is @surya_14kumar. The cricketer has made no such announcement on any of his public profiles. Instead, he used his official channels to gracefully congratulate incoming captain Shreyas Iyer, wishing the new squad well for their upcoming challenges. Suryakumar Yadav Sends Best Wishes To India's New T20I Captain Shreyas Iyer and Squad for Ireland and England Tours.

User Shares Fake Suryakumar Yadav Post

🚨 Former Indian Captain Surya Kumar Yadav has announced his international retirement 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KZTi3q26GB — Parv 🚩 (@ParvCryEmoji) June 6, 2026

Another Social Media User Falls For Fake Retirement Announcement By Suryakumar Yadav

Representing India was the honour of my life. From a debut six to lifting the T20 World Cup, this journey was unforgettable. I have decided to retire from international cricket. Thank you BCCI, teammates, and fans. Onto the next chapter! 🇮🇳💙 #GrindNeverStops — THE PATNA SCOPE (@ThePatnaScope) June 7, 2026

The Context Behind the Snub

The hoax gained traction primarily due to the shocking nature of the BCCI's recent squad selection. On Saturday, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced that Yadav was not only stripped of the T20I captaincy but dropped from the squad entirely for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. Thus in order, gain attention on social media for traction and following, the fake Suryakumar Yadav account shared a fake quote, which fooled netizens.

Despite leading India to a T20 World Cup title earlier in 2026, Yadav’s individual batting form has seen a sharp decline over the last two years. According to the selection committee, the decision was made to reassess the team's direction and build toward the next biennial World Cup cycle. Yadav, is currently participating in the T20 League Mumbai 2026, leading Triumph Knights MNE.

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Fact check

Claim : Has Suryakumar Yadav Announced his Retirement After Being Removed as India T20I Captain? Conclusion : No, this is fake quote circulating on social media for traction. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).