A significant moment of sportsmanship captured the attention of fans at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, 15 February, as former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a warm embrace with Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram. The interaction occurred during the high-voltage Group A clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Rohit Sharma Attends India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match, Meets Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir, and Other Men in Blue Players (Watch Video).

Rohit, attending the tournament in his capacity as an official ICC Brand Ambassador, joined Akram on the field for a pre-match trophy ceremony alongside ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta. The two icons were seen chatting, laughing, and eventually hugging—a visual that provided a stark contrast to the rigid diplomatic protocols currently surrounding the two playing squads.

Rohit Sharma, Wasim Akram Hug Each Other

Contrasting Gestures: The "No-Handshake" Policy

The hug gained viral status on social media primarily because it occurred while the active Indian team maintained its strict "no-handshake" policy with the Pakistan side. For the second consecutive match day, India captain Suryakumar Yadav did not partake in the customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss. No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Toss (Watch Video).

This policy was reportedly re-established by the BCCI during the 2025 Asia Cup in Dubai, following the Pahalgam terror attacks and in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces’ "Operation Sindoor." According to board officials, the protocol extends to post-match interactions between players and support staff, effectively pausing the traditional displays of camaraderie seen in previous years.

While the active players followed the official board mandate, Rohit Sharma and Wasim Akram, both retired from international T20s, appeared to bridge the gap through their personal rapport. As brand ambassadors, the duo walked the T20 World Cup trophy out to the pitch, posing for photographs and engaging in a friendly exchange that many fans labelled "the true spirit of cricket."

Rohit was also spotted spending time in the Indian dressing room prior to the match, offering encouragement to the squad. Despite the off-field tension and the lack of handshakes at the toss, the match itself was played without disciplinary incidents.

