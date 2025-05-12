The year 2025 has not been kind for the cricket fans. Several cricketers have announced their retirements from one or every format of the game till now and it has not been six months into the year. One of the reasons for it has been the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there were players who were pushing to play in the Champions Trophy with the next ODI competition in 2027. Now that they have featured in it, they have called it a day. Meanwhile, 2025 is also the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. Players want to allow their teams to search for younger options ahead of a new cycle. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: BCCI Highlights Memorable Achievements of Star Cricketer's Career As He Retires from Longest Format of Cricket.

The most shocking retirements that the cricketing fraternity has witnessed in 2025 were of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. While the last two announced their retirement from Test cricket, Smith drew curtains on his ODI career after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. For Smith, 2027 is distant and he wants to focus on the red-ball cricket with Ashes arriving. Meanwhile, Rohit and Virat have not been in the best of forms with the bat in Test cricket and will now only play in ODIs. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the names of cricketers who have retired in 2025, will get the entire information here. Rohit Sharma Shares His Thoughts About Dealing With Criticism, Says Players Have Built 'Thick Skin' (Watch Video).

Player Country Format of Retirement Virat Kohli India Test Rohit Sharma India Test Steve Smith Australia ODIs Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh ODIs Mahmudullah Bangladesh All Format Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh All Format Marcus Stoinis Australia ODIs Martin Guptill New Zealand All Format Dimuth Karunaratne Sri Lanka All Format

Bangladesh cricket have faced a big loss in terms of reitrement as their big five players are at the dusk of their career with Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal also now announcing multi-format retirement. The ODI World Cup is now two years away and there is a T20 World Cup in 2026 with the World Test Championship running parallel as well. With two marquee series in India vs England and the Ashes to take place in the summer and the Australian summer, more retirements in 2025 can take place.

