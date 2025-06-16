Fact Check: Did Anushka Sharma Share Son Akaay's Note Requesting Virat Kohli To Take Test Retirement Back? Know Truth Here

Did Anushka Sharma share her son Akaay's note requesting his dad, Virat Kohli, to take back his retirement from Test cricket? Some fans on social media made this bold claim after they shared a post of Kohli's wife on X (formerly Twitter), which has now gone viral on social media. In the viral post, it was seen that Anushka's son Akaay wrote a note to Kohli, where he requested his father to take back his retirement from the longest format. In this article, we shall explore the truth behind all these claims made by X users. List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year.

Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. The great cricketer announced his retirement via a social media post after playing 14 years of Test cricket. Kohli's shocking decision came ahead of the five-match Test series in England, starting June 20. Kohli played 123 Tests – 68 of them as captain, where he amassed 9230 runs at a brilliant average of 46.85. Earlier, Kohli retired from T20Is after Team India lifted the T20 World Cup title in 2024 in Barbados.

As India is scheduled to play England in a five-match Test series, some fans made bold claims and shared some posts on X where Anushka Sharma's son Akaay wrote a note to his dad to take back his retirement from the longest format. Below are some of the viral claims.

New post of anushka 😭♥️

🚨 Anushka Sharma latest Instagram post.

Anushka Sharma Insta Post 🥺❤️‍🩹

No, fans have shared a fake screenshot of Anushka Sharma's viral Instagram post where his son Akaay wrote a short note to his father Virat Kohli to take back his retirement from Test cricket. Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram handle on Father's Day 2025, which was celebrated on June 15. 'I Play Make Up With Him...' Anushka Sharma Shares Vamika's Cute Note for Father Virat Kohli on Occasion of Father's Day 2025 (See Post).

In the post, Anushka wished her father and shared a picture of a heartwarming note where Kohli's five-year-old daughter Vamika wished her father on the special occasion of Father's Day. The moment was adorable, and the picture went viral on social media. It means no such note or letter was shared by Anushka where his son Akaay asked Virat Kohli to take back his Test retirement, which fans claimed on X.

Anushka Sharma's Post on Father's Day 2025

Talking about Virat Kohli, the star batter won his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Rajat Patidar-led RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fact check

Claim : Fans claimed Anushka Sharma shared son Akaay's Note requesting Virat Kohli to take Test retirement back Conclusion : No, it's a fake screenshot of Anushka Sharma shared by fans on X regarding his son Akaay asking Virat Kohli to take back his retirement from Tests. Full of Trash Clean

