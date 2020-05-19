Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, May 19: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, numerous misinformation are doing rounds on social media, especially on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. Recently, an image of a woman cycling with an infant tied on her back has been widely shared on social media with the claim that the picture depicts the fate of the migrant labourers during the novel coronavirus lockdown. Government to Drop Money From Helicopters in Every Town and Village in India? PIB Debunks FAKE News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

The image was widely shared on social on Mother's Day 2020. The picture was shared with a caption, "Mother can take everyone's place, but no one can take the place of mother in the world. We welcome the day given by the British, but for us every day is a mother's day." PM Narendra Modi Announced as New WHO Chairman? Fake News Goes Viral on Social Media.

Check Tweet:

Another User Also Tweeted the Same Image:

Corona's havoc and this poor..😧 pic.twitter.com/IzFFSoru0Y — Vinod Yadav (@VinodYadav5172) April 27, 2020

Refusing the claim, Press Information Bureau of India said that image circulating on social media is old and does not belong to India. "Fake. The image is old and NOT from India. Beware of Old images & videos being shared out of context," PIB Fact Check Tweeted.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

A reverse image search led to a report by Hungarian website https://cafeblog.hu, published back in 2015. The post had used the same image on its blog. The same picture was found on Pinterest, where a user said that the mother and baby are from Nepal. Therefore, the image shared during the COVID-19 crisis is old and not a migrant worker affected by lockdown.

Fact check