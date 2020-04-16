Government to Drop Money From Helicopters in Every Town and Village in India? PIB Debunks FAKE News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

Government Will drop money from helicopters in every town and Village in India? PIB Debunks FAKE news (Photo Credits: @PIBFactCheck)

New Delhi, April 16: The COVID-19 pandemic in India has sent people in panic mode like never before. At the time when the entire nation continues to fight against the deadly virus, misinformation and fake news is leading to chaos and trouble. Social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp have been flooded with misleading stuff and people tend to fall a prey to such false information. In a latest incident, rumours claiming that government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town amid coronavirus lockdown, causing confusion among people.

However, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the government is going to do no such thing. Dismissing the claim, PIB said that the claim that the government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town is false and baseless. Fact Check: Has Government of India Announced 30 Percent Deduction in Pension of Govt Employees? PIB Debunks Fake News.

A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @ajayacharya, tweeted a screenshot of the fake message that was shown on a television channel. He went on to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Prakash Javdekar urging to take strict action against people spreading fake information. "What kind of watchdog is your I&B ministry? Don't you have the spine to break the liars apart?", he tweeted.

Dear @PrakashJavdekar this @publictvnews is telling gullible people that @narendramodi plans to airdrop currency notes from choppers into every village in India. What kind of watchdog is your I&B ministry? Don't you have the spine to break the liars apart? News nahi Nuisance pic.twitter.com/6uY1VJbLEH — Ajay Acharya 🇮🇳 ಅಜೆಯ್ ಆಚಾರ್ಯ🚩 (@ajayacharya) April 16, 2020

Claim: Government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town#PIBFactCheck: Government is going to do no such thing pic.twitter.com/on7ZNsEXgT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2020

In India, the total COVID-19 tally jumped to 12, 380 on Thursday with 10,477 active cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. A total of 1,488 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 414 while one person has migrated to another country.

