Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR 100 Crore Colour-Changing Audi A9 Chameleon, Making Her Owner of India’s Most Expensive Car? Here’s a Fact Check

Mumbai, August 11: Social media and several online news portals have been abuzz with claims that Nita Ambani, wife of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, owns the Audi A9 Chameleon, a futuristic, colour-changing luxury car reportedly worth INR 100 crore. Moreover, the reports claimed that the ownership of an Audi A9 Chameleon with ultra-elite features, including an electronic paint job and spaceship-like design, makes Nita Ambani the owner of India's most expensive car.

Many media reports described the Audi A9 Chameleon as a rare and ultra-luxurious vehicle that can shift colours at the press of a button, has a 600-horsepower engine, and only 11 units exist worldwide. However, how much of this is actually true? Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah To Be Sent to Jail After FIR Filed Against Them? PIB Reveals Truth About Claims Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel 'a.sharmaexpress'.

Post Falsely Claiming Nita Ambani Owns Audi A9 Chameleon, India's Most Expensive Car

Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR Audi A9 Chameleon?

Nita Ambani does not own the Audi A9 Chameleon, simply because the car does not exist as a production model. The Audi A9 was a concept car designed by Spanish designer Daniel Garcia in 2010, and it was never manufactured for sale. Audi never released any production version of the A9, nor is there any record of a "Chameleon" variant. The viral claims are entirely false and misleading.

About Audi A9 Concept Car

The Audi A9 concept was imagined as a luxury four-door coupe with a sleek, futuristic design. The idea included an electronic paint system capable of changing colours, a panoramic glass roof, and an advanced aluminum space frame. While it was a bold vision of future mobility, the A9 remained only a design prototype and was never turned into a real, drivable vehicle. Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Expensive Cars Owned by Nita Ambani

So, what is India’s most expensive car that Nita Ambani actually owns? That title goes to her Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase (EWB). Featuring a custom Rose Quartz exterior, Orchid Velvet interiors, and personalised details like her initials "N.M.A." embroidered on the headrests, the car is a true symbol of luxury. Powered by a 6.75-litre V12 engine, the Phantom VIII EWB’s price starts at around INR 10 crore, but experts estimate the cost of Nita Ambani’s heavily customised version to be in the INR 12-15 crore range.

Apart from the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB, Nita Ambani owns several other luxury cars that include Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and BMW 7 Series 760Li Security.

