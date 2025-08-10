Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah To Be Sent to Jail After FIR Filed Against Them? PIB Reveals Truth About Claims Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel 'a.sharmaexpress'

PIB said that the claim that an FIR has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah is entirely fake. (Photo credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, August 10: The video thumbnail of the YouTube channel "a.sharmaexpress" allegedly claimed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. The thumbnail of the so-called YouTube channel "Abisar Express" also alleged that it has been decided to send both Modi and Shah to jail. The YouTuber Abisar Sharma owns the channel.

In the video, Abisar Sharma states that a petition has reached the Bombay High Court, which is why PM Narendra Modi's membership in Parliament can be cancelled, and he can be removed from his post. Abisar Sharma further said that Narnedra Moid violated the code of conduct during the 2020 Gram Panchayat elections in Maharashtra's Sangola. Sharma said that Modi and two union ministers reached Sangola, where the Prime Minister flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail. Fact Check: Is India Halting Defence Deals With US Over Tariff Row? Defence Ministry Calls Media Reports False and Fabricated.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah Will Not Be Sent to Jail

Another thumbnail of a video shared by Abisar Sharma alleged that CJI BR Gavai ordered judicial action against PM Narendra Modi. While the so-called claims go viral, scroll below to know the truth.

This Claim Is Completely False, Says PIB

Debunking the alleged claim made in the video thumbnail of the YouTube channel "a.sharmaexpress," PIB said that the claim is completely fake. PIB asked people not to share such videos, which are created with the intent to spread misinformation among the public. Debunking the second claim about the CJI of the Supreme Court ordering judicial action against the Prime Minister, PIB said that the Chief Justice did not make any such decision.

YouTuber Abisar Sharma also claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has taken action against PM Modi. PIB's Fact Check unit debunked the fake news, saying that the so-called claim made by the YouTube channel s fake. PIB also asked people to stay vigilant and not forward such sensational and fake content. Is the Number of Empanelled Hospitals Under Ayushman Bharat Dropping? PIB Fact Check Calls News Report Headline Misleading.

Hence, the claim that PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah will be sent to jail is fake.

