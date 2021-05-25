French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier Said People Will Die Within 2 Years of Getting Vaccinated? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim About COVID-19 Vaccination, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, May 25: A post allegedly quoting Nobel Laureate and French virologist Luc Montagnier on COVID-19 vaccine claims that is doing rounds of various social media platforms. The viral post says that Montagnier has confirmed that the people will die within two years of getting vaccination. It claims that the virologist said, "There is no hope and no possible treatment for those who have already been vaccinated." COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked on Telegram Using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Inormation Bureau (PIB) has found that the viral post is fake. PIB further states that COVID-19 Vaccine is completely safe.It has also urged people not to forward it. WhatsApp Scam Alert: COVID-19 Vaccine Feedback Call From the Number 912250041117 Will Hack User’s Phone? PIB Fact Check Shares Correct Number.

Fact Check By PIB:

An image allegedly quoting a French Nobel Laureate on #COVID19 vaccines is circulating on social media The claim in the image is #FAKE. #COVID19 Vaccine is completely safe Do not forward this image#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/DMrxY8vdMN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 25, 2021

Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, various false and misleading information related to the virus and its treatment are being widely shared and circulated on various social media platforms. People are advised not to believe in any information until comes from relevant and competent sources. People should avoid forwarding and sharing any such information or claim from an unverified source.

Claim : People will die within two years of getting vaccinated. Conclusion : The post is fake. COVID-19 vaccine is completely safe.

