COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked on Telegram Using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, May 19: At the time when India is fighting against COVID-19, several mischievous elements are spreading fake news to create chaos in the country. Recently, one such message is going viral on social media claiming that COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be booked on Telegram using "MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt". However, the PIB Fact Check termed the post as fake. Govt Providing Unemployment Allowance of Up to Rs 3,800 to Jobless People of Age 18 to 50? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The message asked people to book an appointment through the Telegram number mentioned on it. The PIB Fact Check, in a tweet, said that the image was morphed and the Telegram number mentioned is not associated with the government of India. It further added that appointments for vaccination could only be booked on http://cowin.gov.in,UMANG or Aarogya Setu. Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 to Give Rs 3,500 Monthly Allowance to Jobless People Above 18 Years of Age? Know Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral.

The PIB Fact Check Tweeted, "Claim: #COVID19 vaccination appointment can be booked on Telegram using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'. #PIBFactCheck: This image is #Morphed. Neither this number nor Telegram account is associated with @mygovindia. Register for vaccine on http://cowin.gov.in,UMANG or Aarogya Setu."

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Claim:#COVID19 vaccination appointment can be booked on Telegram using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'#PIBFactCheck:This image is #Morphed. Neither this number nor Telegram account is associated with @mygovindia Register for vaccine on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x,UMANG or Aarogya Setu pic.twitter.com/zL9UhtJFVz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 19, 2021

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, several fake news are doing rounds on social media platforms about COVID-19, its treatment and vaccination. Time and again, the government has asked people not to believe in fake news and should verify the news before sharing it. People have been advised to visit the official websites of government departments for any information and announcement.

Fact check

