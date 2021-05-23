WhatsApp Scam Alert: COVID-19 Vaccine Feedback Call From the Number 912250041117 Will Hack User’s Phone? PIB Fact Check Shares Correct Number

New Delhi, May 23: A viral WhatsApp forward is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine jab are receiving a feedback call from the number -912250041117. The viral message of the WhatsApp scam that is being circulated on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook claiming that answering the call can hack the user's phone. The WhatsApp message states that the person received a message saying if the/she is vaccinated, then press 1. Once the user pressed the number, the phone was blocked and hacked immediately.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the post is fake. The fact check stated that this is a fraud call and this number is fake number. Issuing a clarification, the PIB fact check stated that only "1921" is the number used by Govt. of India for COVID-19 Vaccine feedback from people. COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Can Be Booked Through WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Image.

In an official release, the government said under the COVID-19 vaccination drive, it is using ‘Rapid Assessment System (RAS)’, a platform developed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) for taking feedback from those who get vaccinated. This initiative to utilize RAS platform is aimed at improving the vaccination experience for citizens while ensuring that all norms are being followed during the vaccination process at all vaccination centres. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Can Be Done on VaccinRegis App? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Message.

Scam Alert People are receiving #COVID19Vaccine feedback calls from "912250041117". A WhatsApp forward says answering the call can hack phone#PIBFactCheck ▶️This is a #Fraud call ▶️"1921" is number used by Govt. of India for #COVID19Vaccine feedback 🔗https://t.co/fpjhTtTpIx pic.twitter.com/f67YhXqlXV — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 22, 2021

The message that people get in the form of feedback is this: “Dear ABC, You have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19. This message is from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for obtaining your feedback on COVID -19 vaccination. You may provide your feedback by clicking on the URL”.

Once a user clicks on the given URL mentioned in SMS, a feedback form opens showing Co-WIN logo, date and place of vaccination, dose (first/ second) and names of all those for confirmation, who got vaccinated. Once the user confirms for vaccination against one of the names, several questions are being asked about social distancing at the vaccination site, the staff behavior along with the overall experience of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

