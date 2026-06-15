Mumbai, June 15: In a major push toward diversifying India’s alternative fuel roadmap, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari confirmed that the government is actively planning the introduction of 15% isobutanol blending in diesel. The announcement was made on June 4, 2026, during the official launch of Maruti Suzuki’s first flex-fuel passenger car in India, marking a dual milestone for the country's clean energy and automotive sectors.

Addressing industry leaders and media at the event, Gadkari emphasised that while India has made significant strides in ethanol-gasoline blending, reducing the carbon footprint of diesel remains a critical priority. Isobutanol, a second-generation biofuel, is widely regarded as a highly efficient alternative to traditional fuel additives due to its superior energy density and lower moisture absorption.

According to the Union Minister, integrating a 15% isobutanol blend into commercial diesel will significantly lower crude oil import dependencies while curbing particulate matter emissions from heavy transport and passenger diesel vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari Announces 15% Isobutanol Blending in Diesel (22:20)

📍𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 | Launching Maruti Suzuki's First Flex Fuel Car in India. https://t.co/9EqeYL0nap — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 4, 2026

The Strategic Importance of Isobutanol

While ethanol has long been the primary focus of India’s biofuel mandate, experts note that isobutanol presents distinct advantages, particularly for diesel engine architectures. Unlike ethanol, which can cause corrosion in certain fuel delivery systems if not heavily modified, isobutanol has a chemical structure that closely mimics petroleum hydrocarbons.

This characteristic allows it to be blended at higher percentages without requiring radical overhauls to existing fuel logistics, pipelines, or standard diesel combustion engines.

Industry Impact: The twin announcements of advanced diesel blending targets and localized flex-fuel vehicle production signal a rapid acceleration in India's target to achieve net-zero transport emissions.

Looking Ahead

Ministry officials indicated that a phased roadmap detailing the manufacturing supply chains, oil marketing company (OMC) mandates, and regulatory testing parameters for the 15% isobutanol-diesel blend will be released in the coming months.

For India's automotive sector, the dual momentum of alternative diesel options and viable flex-fuel passenger cars charts a clear path away from traditional fossil fuels over the next decade.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nitin Gadkari). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Nitin Gadkari announced that the government is actively planning the introduction of 15% isobutanol blending in diesel. Conclusion : Yes. Nitin Gadkari confirmed plans to introduce a 15% isobutanol blend in diesel. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).