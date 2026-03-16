Haunted House Viral Video Link Real or Fake? Is It Located in Philippines? Here’s the Fact Check

A series of eerie videos featuring a decaying, gothic-style mansion have recently dominated social media feeds, sparking a wave of speculation and fear. While many users in Southeast Asia have shared the footage claiming the "haunted house" is located in the Philippines, a Facebook user has traced the origins of the property thousands of miles away to the United States. Meanwile, terms like "haunted house viral video", "haunted house viral video link" and "haunted house viral video full video" are trending on Google.

The trend gained momentum across platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where short clips show a dark, dilapidated Victorian-era home. Many of these posts are accompanied by captions claiming the house is a site of paranormal activity in various Philippine provinces. The videos often utilize dramatic filters and suspenseful audio, leading some viewers to question if the footage is real or the product of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Fake Claims About 'Haunted House' in Philippines

Fake cliams about a haunted house in Philippines (Photo Credits: Facebook)

While the atmospheric lighting and unnerving silence of the clips give them a cinematic quality, it is apparent that many versions of these videos have been edited using AI-enhancement tools to make the shadows appear deeper and the movements more fluid, further blurring the line between reality and digital manipulation. Gold Medalist Viral Video and Deen Chase S*x Scandal Claims Spark Digital Firestorm in the Philippines.

Huanted House Viral Video Origin: Detroit Roots, Not Philippine Ghosts

Despite the viral claims of local hauntings, the house featured in the videos is not in the Philippines. A Facebook user named Enrico Borromeo claimed that the structure is actually an abandoned mansion located in Detroit, Michigan. "It (the house) has no story of gruesome murders nor ghost sightings nor police interventions. It's only abandoned and so does the nearby neighbouring houses on the same area (sic)," Borromeo wrote with a video.

Enrico Borromeo’s Facebook Post on the Origins of the Viral ‘Haunted House’ Video

Enrico Borromeo's Facebook post on the origins of the viral 'haunted house' video

The city of Detroit is well-known for its "ruin pornography" subculture, where urban explorers film the city’s many historic but decaying 20th-century estates. The specific house in the viral clips has been a popular subject for photographers for years due to its architectural grandeur and advanced state of neglect. Local residents in Detroit have confirmed that while the house is structurally unsound and abandoned, there are no verified reports of "hauntings" beyond the myths created by internet users. Nikko Natividad Viral Video: Is the Leaked Private Clip Real or Fake?

The Anatomy of a Hoax

The spread of this misinformation highlights a common trend in viral content: "location tagging" for engagement. By claiming a famous abandoned building is in a specific country, content creators can trigger local interest and rapid sharing within that demographic.

In this instance, the "Haunted House in the Philippines" narrative relied on the house’s unfamiliar architecture to convince local audiences. Traditional Filipino ancestral homes, or Bahay na Bato, have a distinct style; however, the gothic, dark-wood aesthetic of the Detroit mansion was close enough to horror movie tropes to be believable to an uncritical audience.

Verifying Viral Content

As AI-generated imagery and misleading captions become more prevalent, digital literacy experts urge users to verify sources before sharing. A simple reverse-image search often reveals that "paranormal" locations are frequently historical landmarks or private residences in entirely different parts of the world.

For now, those hoping to visit the "most haunted house in the Philippines" will find nothing but a digital ghost. The real structure remains a silent, crumbling relic of Michigan’s architectural history, far removed from the supernatural claims currently circulating online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Fact Checking Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A video of a haunted house in the Philippines has gone viral. Conclusion : The viral video is of an abandoned house in Detroit, the US. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).