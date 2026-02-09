A series of digital controversies has swept through the Philippines this month, ranging from sophisticated phishing traps targeting Olympic fans to explosive, unverified allegations directed at the nation’s highest leadership. While social media platforms remain flooded with "Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal" and "Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video" links, vlogger Deen Chase's allegations against President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos trigerred a political row.

Cybersecurity experts and government officials in the Philippines have warned the public to distinguish between malicious cyberattacks and politically motivated disinformation.

The 'Pinay Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal' Phishing Trap

A widespread scam has emerged on Facebook and Telegram, using the keyword "Gold Medalist Viral Video" to lure users into clicking malicious links. The posts often feature images of Pinay influencer Zyan Cabrera (also known as Jerriel Cry4zee) alongside fabricated claims of a "leaked scandal" or "leaked video". Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal: Why Clicking This Zyan Cabrera Link Is Dangerous.

Cybersecurity analysts have identified this as a phishing campaign timed to coincide with the 2026 Winter Olympics. By using "Gold Medalist" as a keyword, scammers are successfully bypassing spam filters and appearing in legitimate search results. Clicking these links often redirects users to a fake Facebook login page designed to steal credentials or prompts the download of malware disguised as a video player. Experts emphasize that the content is entirely fabricated and used purely as "bait-and-switch" material to hack personal accounts.

Deen Chase 'Explicit Video' Allegations Against the First Couple

Simultaneously, the Philippine government is pushing back against a wave of unverified claims publicised by vlogger Deen Chase. The Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), popular in certain digital circles, has trended recently for sharing alleged "explicit" photos and videos involving President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos and Liza Marcos.

The allegations include claims of drug use and sexual misconduct, which Chase has disseminated through various reaction videos and social media snippets. One specific video purportedly shows the President and First Lady having a "threesome" with a third party - a claim that has circulated widely despite a lack of forensic verification or institutional proof.

Deen Chase and screenshots of alleged explicit content (Photo Credits: Instagram/@deenchaseofficial)

Government Response and Legal Warnings

Malacañang (the Presidential Palace) has issued a stern rebuke of the vlogger’s claims, characterizing them as "malicious disinformation" and "deliberate lies." Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stated that the administration is preparing to address these falsehoods, which they view as an attempt to undermine the integrity of the First Couple.

Civic leaders and allies of the administration have described the focus on the First Lady’s private life as a "gender-based attack." Officials are warning that the creation and distribution of these edited or unverified materials could lead to severe legal consequences, including cyber libel charges under Philippine law. Deen Chase Viral Video: Why Is Filipino Vlogger Trending and What Are His Allegations Against Bongbong Marcos and Liza Marcos?

Leaked Video, S*x Scandal Clickbaits: Navigating a Misinformation Crisis

The convergence of these two trends highlights a growing crisis of digital authenticity in the region. Whether through the "Zyan Cabrera" phishing scam or the "Deen Chase" political allegations, users are being urged to exercise extreme caution.

Authorities recommend that social media users avoid clicking on shortened links promising "scandal" videos and verify any political news through credible, established journalistic outlets. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly weaponized, the primary defense for the public remains a skeptical approach to "viral" content that lacks verified sources.

Dislciamer: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic. LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

