Did India Post Send Message Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral

Mumbai, September 5: A message going viral on social media shows India Post telling its users that their package has arrived at the warehouse. The viral SMS further shows India Post asking users to update their address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned. "India Post: Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information," the content of the message read.

Several people have reported receiving the address update message from India Post. The viral message attributed to India Post creates a sense of urgency and asks users to update the details of their address within 48 hours. "Please update your address details within 48 hrs; otherwise, your package will be returned," the message claims. The India Post message appears to be true and prompts users to click on the link provided in the text. Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Wife in ‘Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed’ Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

This Message Is Fake, Says PIB; Warns Over Clicking On Fraudulent Links

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ✅ Beware! This message is #Fake ✅ @IndiaPostOffice never sends such… pic.twitter.com/A4SC4Nfeuv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 5, 2025

However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit debunked the viral India Post message as fake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB said that India Post never sends such messages asking its users to update their address for delivering articles. PIB warned against clicking on such fraudulent links sent through a message. Time and again, PIB's Fact Check unit has urged people to ignore communications which request personal information or direct users to a suspicious link.

Hence, the claim that India Post sent a message to users to update address details within 24 hours to avoid the package from being returned is fake. As clarified by PIB, India Post never sends such messages. India Post users are advised not to click on suspicious links provided in such messages. They must note that sharing personal details or login credentials through fraudulent links can lead to identity theft or cause financial loss. Is Varanasi Ropeway More Expensive Than Japan’s Maglev Train? PIB Fact Check Calls Viral Claim Misleading.

Always verify messages with the official India Post website, customer care or social media handles before taking any action.

Fact check

Claim : India Post sent SMS asking to update address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned. Conclusion : PIB said the message is fake. It further added that India Post never sends such messages asking to update address for delivering articles. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2025 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).