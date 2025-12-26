Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral

Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

New Delhi, December 26: A viral infographic circulating across social media platforms claims that the Central government is planning to introduce new communication rules under which phone calls and social media applications will be monitored. The message further alleges that WhatsApp will introduce “three blue ticks” to indicate messages that are under government surveillance, instead of the usual double tick shown after message delivery. The claim has sparked widespread concern and confusion among users.

What Is the Claim?

As per the viral post, the government intends to bring in fresh communication regulations that will allow authorities to track phone calls and activities on social media platforms. It also misleadingly claims that WhatsApp messages under monitoring will be marked with three blue ticks, signalling government oversight. Are You Getting Calls Claiming to Be From DoT or TRAI Warning of Mobile Number Suspension? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim, Says Calls Not From Government Authorities.

Government’s Official Response

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its Fact Check Unit, has categorically denied these claims. The government has clarified that no such communication rules have been implemented or proposed. PIB termed the circulating information as fake and advised citizens not to trust unverified content shared on social media. Was a 91-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Trying to Steal Medicine for Her Husband? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

PIB Debunks Claim Going Viral on Social Media

No Change in WhatsApp Rules

The claim regarding WhatsApp introducing a three-blue-tick feature is also false. There has been no official announcement from WhatsApp about any such update, nor has the government issued any directive to messaging platforms to alter their features. The existing double-tick system on WhatsApp continues to function as before.

Advisory for Citizens

The government has urged people to rely only on official and credible sources for information related to policies, rules, or regulations. Citizens are encouraged to verify claims before sharing them, as misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic and misunderstanding.

The viral claim suggesting that the government plans to monitor phone calls and social media activity under new communication rules, including the introduction of three blue ticks on WhatsApp, is false. No such regulation exists, and the information being shared online is misleading.

Fact check

Claim : A viral message claims the Centre is introducing new communication rules to monitor phone calls and social media, including a three-blue-tick system on WhatsApp to indicate government surveillance. Conclusion : The claim is false. The government has clarified that no such rules exist and WhatsApp has not introduced any three-blue-tick feature. Full of Trash Clean

