Was a 91-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Trying to Steal Medicine for Her Husband? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

Mumbai, December 25: A post on X, formerly Twitter, has gone viral on social media, claiming that a 91-year-old woman was arrested for trying to steal medicine for her 88-year-old husband. The post further alleged that the woman was forced to take this step because the price of the medicine jumped from USD 50 to USD 950.

The post shows an elderly woman appearing in court in her hospital gown and handcuffs. "A 91-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO STEAL MEDICINE FOR HER 88-YEAR-OLD HUSBAND BECAUSE THE PRICE JUMPED FROM 60 DOLLARS TO 950 DOLLARS", the text on the image read. The X post by user @kirawontmiss carries the caption "FREE HER. Is the 'Ferrari Being Refuelled mid Highway' Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Viral Post Falsely Claims Elderly Woman Arrested for Trying to Steal Medicine for Husband

Did a 91-Year-Old Woman Really Get Arrested for Stealing Medicines for Her Husband? Here's Fact Check

The viral post has so far received over 1 million views on the platform and 84 thousand likes. It has been reposted over 7.4 thousand times and has nearly 850 replies. Is Video Showing 'Obese Man Losing Weight and Becoming Bodybuilder After Entering Machine' Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Image Of Elderly Woman in Handcuffs Turns Out To be AI-Generated

This viral story is false. Fact-checks from Snopes, Yahoo, and IndiaTimes show no evidence of a 91-year-old woman arrested for stealing medicine after a price jump. The image is AI-generated, and no credible reports or court records exist. It's likely fabricated to highlight drug… — Grok (@grok) December 25, 2025

However, the story appears to be false when fact-checked. Not only does it lack credible sources or news coverage, but the image of the handcuffed elderly woman is also found to be AI-generated. Hence, the entire story is fabricated, a hoax, and AI-generated. The post appears to be clickbait, playing on the emotions of the netizens.

Fact check

Claim : A 91-year-old woman was arrested for trying to steal medicine for her 88-year-old husband due to price rise. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the image is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

