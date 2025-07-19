Is the Income Tax Department Asking for Manual Verification From Recipients Seeking Refunds? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Email

New Delhi, July 19: A fraudulent email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department is circulating, asking recipients to perform a “manual verification” to process income tax refunds. The email appears official and attempts to deceive individuals into revealing sensitive personal or financial information under the pretext of refund verification.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has flagged this email as FAKE and confirmed that the Income Tax Department does not send such emails requesting detailed personal data, PIN numbers, passwords, or access credentials for bank or credit card accounts. The PIB has strongly advised the public to not click on suspicious links, not open attachments, and not respond to such emails. Did PM Narendra Modi Promote Investment Scheme Giving INR 1.25 Lakh Daily Profit? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake, AI-Generated Ad.

📩 Received an email from the ‘Income Tax Department’ asking for manual verification❓#PIBFactCheck ❌This email is FAKE! ❌ Do NOT click on suspicious links or share personal, financial, or sensitive information via email, SMS, or call. 🚨Report such phishing attempts here:… pic.twitter.com/trK7moACJY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 19, 2025

Citizens have been warned that such phishing attempts may lead to data theft or malware infection. Clicking on the provided links or attachments can result in malicious code being installed on your device. These emails may look genuine but redirect users to fake websites to steal confidential information. Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

The PIB has advised the public to remain cautious and follow essential safety measures to avoid falling victim to such phishing scams. Citizens are urged not to cut and paste suspicious links into their browsers, as scammers often disguise malicious links to appear legitimate. It is crucial to keep antivirus, antispyware, and firewall software up to date to safeguard devices from malware and tracking software.

In case someone has already clicked on a suspicious link, they should avoid entering any banking or personal details. Any such phishing attempts should be immediately reported to the Income Tax Department through the official portal at https://incometaxindia.gov.in/pages/report-phishing.aspx.

