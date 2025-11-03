Is Viral Video Showing White Couple Crying Over Birth of ‘Black Twins’ After Taj Mahal Visit Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, November 3: Multiple videos showing a young white couple in a delivery room with two Black newborns have recently gone viral across social media platforms, especially on Instagram. The video reels, which appear to be taken from different angles, show the young couple crying over the birth of the "Black twins" after the alleged Taj Mahal visit.

One of the viral Instagram video reels carries the caption "Unexpected twins delivery." In the viral video, the man, visibly shocked, can be heard saying, “What is happening right now? Are they my children? Oh my god.” A nurse tries to calm the situation, gently urging the woman, “Ma’am, it’s alright. Just hold them.” The man, growing increasingly distraught, points out, “They have black hair, they have black skin. What is going on?” The doctor attempts to interject, saying, “Sir, genetics can be...” before being cut off by the man’s emotional outburst, “They are not my babies. Please stop.” Is Viral Video of Drunk Man Petting Bengal Tiger and Giving Alcohol in Pench Real or Fake? Fact Check Debunks False Claims.

Real or Fake: Viral Video Showing White Couple Crying Over Birth of ‘Black Twins’ Is AI-Generated

However, when we at LatestLY went deeper, we found that the videos are Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated. We came across the video with the same setting and content, which had an AI watermark. Did Colonel Sofia Qureshi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Political Gimmick To Sway Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Earlier, a video showing an allegedly drunk man fearlessly petting a tiger in the middle of a road is going viral on social media. The clip is being shared with the claim that the incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Pench area, known for its tiger reserve, and that the man, identified as Raju Patel, mistook the tiger for a cat while under the influence of liquor. However, after fact-checking, the video turned out to be fake. The Pench Tiger Reserve authorities also confirmed that no such incident involving a tiger has occurred recently.

