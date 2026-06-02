Lightning Struck Mountains in Karnataka's Madikeri? Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Video

A spectacular video showing unique, web-like lightning striking a dark mountain peak has gone viral across Indian social media, with multiple high-profile accounts falsely claiming the event occurred in Madikeri in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. Shared on Tuesday, June 2, by political commentators, local community pages, and sports fan handles, the high-definition footage has been widely misattributed to the pre-monsoon weather in the Western Ghats. In reality, a digital forensic audit and geographical tracking have confirmed that the video captures a volcanic "dirty thunderstorm" recorded in Guatemala, Central America.

Misattributed Visuals Gain Regional Traction

The cross-continental misattribution grew rapidly on Tuesday after being amplified by prominent regional personalities on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa shared the dramatic clip with his followers, writing, "A view from Madikeri, Kodagu District". Shortly after, local sports and regional content creators recirculated the same footage, echoing the narrative that the intense electrical storm was local to Karnataka. Red Sprites Over Tibet: Stunning Video Captures Rare Glowing Pillars Of Light Exploding In Upper Atmosphere (Watch).

Viral Video Claiming to Show Massive Lightning Strike in Madikeri Is Fake

Lightning video from Guatemala goes viral with misleading claim (Photo Credits:X/@brijeshkalappa)

While the video quickly accumulated thousands of views and interactions from amazed users, tech-savvy netizens and local residents pointed out that the steep, jagged topography and the unique behaviour of the lightning bolts did not align with the landscape of the Kodagu hills.

It's From Gautemala Not Madikeri, Says X User

It's from Gautemala not Madikeri https://t.co/6SxOssJND4 — Arvind (@Arvind_LFC) June 2, 2026

True Origin: Viral Video Is from Guatemala

A reverse image search of individual keyframes traces the footage directly back to Guatemala, near the historic city of Antigua. The clip documents a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as volcanic lightning, captured during a synchronised thunderstorm and ash eruption at the highly active Volcán de Fuego (Volcano of Fire). International news agencies and scientific publications originally broadcast the exact same sequence when the eruption occurred. The dramatic, branching electrical arcs are generated by intense friction between particles of compressed volcanic ash, rock fragments, and ice crystals inside the high-altitude plume. This friction forces a massive separation of positive and negative electrical charges, culminating in spectacular upward-reaching bolts that strike the volcano’s rim.

A user, while responding to Brijesh Kalappa's post, said that the clip is from Guatemala. "It's from Gautemala not Madikeri", the user identified as Arvind said. We also came across the original video on Instagram with the caption reading, "Chimaltenango, Guatemala witnessed a surreal electrical phenomenon as massive lightning storms lit up the mountains like moving rivers of light".

Massive Lightning Storms Lit Up the Mountains in Guatemala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meta Current (@meta_current)

A Pattern of Weather Footage Recycling

Cybersecurity analysts and independent digital fact-checkers note that highly dramatic or unusual weather footage is frequently recycled on Indian social media networks during active monsoon and pre-monsoon cycles to capitalise on online engagement. Because Madikeri is a famous hill station known for heavy rainfall, low-hanging clouds, and thick mist, the visual layout was easily mapped onto the locality for unsuspecting viewers. Notably, this specific Guatemalan volcanic footage has a history of regional misattribution in India. Fact-checking databases reveal that the exact same clip went viral with false text assertions claiming it depicted a divine lightning strike hitting the ancient Bijli Mahadev Shiva temple in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Lightning Strike Occurred Near Bijli Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu? Old Video of Thunderstorm Coinciding With Eruption of Volcan Del Fuego in Guatemala Goes Viral With Fake Claim.

The Focus on Digital Verification

Following public corrections from internet users pointing out the distinct geological differences between a Central American volcano and the hills of Karnataka, some users have appended community notes or corrected their captions to reflect the true location of the storm. Digital safety experts continue to emphasise the importance of cross-verifying striking environmental or celestial footage using basic search tools before sharing them as current localised events. Presenting international geological phenomena as domestic occurrences can lead to public misinformation regarding regional weather patterns, geographical realities, and local hazard levels.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Lightning strike caught on camera in Karnataka's Madikeri. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral video is from Guatemala in Central America and not from Karnataka's Madikeri as it is being claimed. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).