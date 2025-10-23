Mumbai, October 23: The mysterious death of a US citizen in Bangladesh in August this year has sparked widespread discussion on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with some users claiming he was assigned to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Terrence Arvelle Jackson was found dead on August 31 in Room 808 of the Westin Hotel in Dhaka. He was reportedly Command Inspector General for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne). His death has since become the center of a growing conspiracy theory online. According to viral posts, Jackson was allegedly eliminated by Indian intelligence agencies with inputs from Russia.

These unverified claims coincide with PM Modi's visit to China in August, where he attended the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. After SCO proceedings, he travelled with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his car to the venue of their biletral meeting. According to the conspiracy theory going viral on social media, during their brief journey, Putin informed PM Modi about a foreign agency’s plot to create unrest in India and advised him to investigate Terrence Arvelle Jackson’s death. Vladimir Putin Waited 10 Minutes for PM Narendra Modi To Travel Together in AURUS Limousine After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

X Post on Alleged Conversation Between PM Modi and Putin Over Terrence Arvelle Jackson's Death

🚨Russian President Putin waited for PM Modi to convey some intelligence information. Then PM Modi was asked to ride in President Putin Car. And US Special Forces officer Terrence Arvelle Jackson was killed in Bangadesh by Unknown gunmen. PM Modi giving some hints after coming… https://t.co/ZH4peRcVVV pic.twitter.com/ExVuXNfImF — Rakesh Kishore 🇮🇳 (@RakeshKishore_l) October 23, 2025

Who Was Terrence Arvelle Jackson?

Reports said Terrence Arvelle Jackson served in the US Army for more than 20 years. A LinkedIn profile under his name listed his current role as Special Forces Officer, or 18A. He joined the US Army in 2006 after three years with the Army National Guard. Jackson arrived in Bangladesh in April this year on a "business trip". He visited different parts of the country on "work related to his government". Quoting sources, some reports claimed his presence in Bangladesh is linked to classified assignments.

Was Terrence Arvelle Jackson on an Assasination Mission?

The unverified conspiracy theory alleges that Jackson was sent by the CIA to kill PM Modi and create anarchy in India. According to the theory claims, PM Modi asked Indian agencies to look into Jackson's death after his conversation with Putin. R&AW or Research and Analysis Wing then allegedly informed PM Modi that Jackson was on a secret mission in Bangladesh. The CIA allegedly sent him to create anarchy in India. "His prime target was to eliminate you," R&AW told PM Modi, as per the viral conspiracy theory.

Unverified Viral Conspiracy Theory Claiming US Assasination Plot Against PM Modi

Terrence Arvelle Jackson wanted to kill Modiji 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UiIpQqOfY6 — Voice of Hindus (@Warlock_Shubh) October 22, 2025

Plan to Ki!! Narendra Modi Was Foiled by Raw and Russia's intel agency. Who is Terrence Arvelle Jackson? #NarendraModi #namo #rahulgandhi pic.twitter.com/YIASg2d5aM — Akash Dhanurkar (@Akashdhanurkar1) October 20, 2025

🚨Dare to Touch our Respected PM Narendra Modi ji The US Special Forces officer Terrence Arvelle Jackson was tasked with the job of assassinating PM! Narendra Modi during the SCO summit. A friendly foreign intel agency tipped off the MSS and R&AW about this Person of Interest and… pic.twitter.com/aJgxRnzeyV — IDA - Indian Defence Alerts (@inddefencealert) October 23, 2025

These claims remain unverified, but the story continues to trend on social media. Notably, a spokesperson for the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), denied these claims on September 1, stating that the "individual in question" was alive and in the US. This was in response to Northeast News’ story about Jackson's death. Did US President Donald Trump Order PM Narendra Modi To Shut Down Operation Sindoor and Stop Buying Oil From Russia? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

Later on September 4, US Army Special Operations Command’s Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Colonel Allie Scott again wrote to Northeast News and said: "We formally request a correction of your story because it is false. All currently serving personnel who are assigned to the US Army Special Operations Command are accounted for and present. We have no ongoing operations in Dhaka and therefore do not have any authority to comment on the reported death. We would defer your request for details and virtual conference to the US Embassy in Dhaka."

While these unverified claims going viral across social media platforms, there has been no official response from the Indian government or any confirmation of the allegations. Readers are advised to approach such information with caution and verify facts from credible sources before sharing content online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

