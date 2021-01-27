RBI Asking for Personal & Bank Account Details To Claim Prize Money of Rs 1.60 Cr From UN As COVID-19 Compensation? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, January 27: A fake post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is asking for personal details and bank details of people who have won the prize of COVID-19 compensation allegedly by the United Nation. The fake claim states that an email allegedly from RBI claims that the recipient has won Rs 1.60 crore from UN as COVID-19 compensation and is asking for the bank details to claim the prize. The fake post looks like a spam message which states, "Your e-mail address was listed among the RBI promotional on COVID-19 2021 programme and has won Rs 1 crore 60 lac from the United Nations as COVID-19 compensation.

The post, which goes by the title 'RB1 Compensation', further states that to claim the prize, the individual needs to contact any paying bank of RBI in India. It asks people for all the details of the person, including name, address, marital status, passport details, bank account details. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a clarification saying that the email is a fake one and stated that the RBI never contacts the public asking for any type of personal information. RBI Has Directed Banks to Print ‘Gita Saar’ on Last Page of the Passbook of All Account Holders? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post.

Here's the tweet:

An email allegedly from RBI claims that the recipient has won Rs 1.60 cr from UN as #COVID19 compensation and is asking for personal & bank details to claim the prize.#PIBFactCheck: This email is #Fake. @RBI never contacts the public asking for any type of personal information. pic.twitter.com/DKJeDlxOQZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 27, 2021

Fake news has been spreading like wild fire on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp among others ever since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. To curb the spread of misinformation, the government had advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms. People have been requested to visit the official websites of the departments for any information and latest updates.

Fact check

Claim : An email allegedly from RBI claims that the recipient has won Rs 1.60 cr from UN as COVID-19 compensation and is asking for personal & bank details to claim the prize. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the email is fake. It added that the RBI never contacts the public asking for any type of personal information. Full of Trash Clean

