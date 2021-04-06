RBI Extends Exchange Facility For Indian Demonetised Currency Notes For Foreign Citizens? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

New Delhi, April 6: Recently, several fake news are going viral on social media, spreading misinformation among the masses. One such fake viral message is doing rounds on social media with the claim that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an order that the exchange facility for Indian demonetised currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended.

However, no such order has been issued by the RBI as the last date of exchanging the demonetised Indian currency ended in 2017. The PIB Fact Check also termed the viral message as fake. The PIB Fact Check team said that the central bank did not issue any order to extend the deadline for exchanging demonetised Indian currency for foreign citizens. Govt Providing Opportunities for Unemployed to Earn Money Every Day While Sitting at Home? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

It tweeted, “A FAKE order issued in the name of @RBI claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetised currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended. #PIBFactCheck The exchange facility for Indian demonetised currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017.” No Board Examination for Class 10th Under New Education Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message.

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

A #FAKE order issued in the name of @RBI claims that the exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens has been further extended. #PIBFactCheck The exchange facility for Indian demonetized currency notes for foreign citizens ended in 2017. pic.twitter.com/kSCCIJCDNR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2021

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented demonetisation in the country. He had announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes would no longer be legal tender and banned the use of the notes for any transactional purposes. The country was given a defined period to submit all the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes with the banks.

