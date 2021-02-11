No Board Examination for Class 10th Under New Education Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, February 11: A WhatsApp message is being widely circulated over the social networking sites claiming that the board examination will no longer be conducted for class 10th. The fake claim states that under the provisions of New Education Policy, the board examination will only be conducted for Class 12th and no such examination will be undertaken for class 10th students. This false information is doing rounds on the online platform and is being forwarded many times. As per the claim, " as per the new education policy, only class 12th will have board exams, and not class 10th." CBSE Board Exams 2021 Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced: Board Examination to be Held From May 4 to June 11; Here's How Students Can Check Complete Exam Schedule on cbse.nic.in.

Debunking the false information, the Fact Check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the message being circulated on WhatsApp making a claim about Class 10th board examination under the provisions on New Education Policy is fake and baseless. The PIB also added that the Education Ministry of India has not passed any such order and claim is fake. COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Available for Rs 4,000–6,000 in India? Fake Health Ministry Website mohfw.xyz Claims To Book an Appointment for Coronavirus Vaccine.

Fact Check by PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people to not fall such fake claims and misinformation. It has also advised the citizens to follow and verify any information from the official releases by the government. Any such information should be cross checked and verified, before believing and circulating such false and misleading claims.

Fact check

Claim : A WhatsApp message claims that as per the new education policy, there will be no board examination for class 10th. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check that the claim is fake and the Education Ministry of India has not passed any order. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).