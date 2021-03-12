Govt Providing Opportunities for Unemployed to Earn Money Every Day While Sitting at Home? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, March 12: A WhatsApp message claiming that the Government is giving is providing opportunities to earn money everyday while sitting at home, is going viral and being widely shared. It also claims that as per the provisions of Budget 2021, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the government is offering a chance to earn money on daily basis amid the rise in unemployment. The message claims, 'The Govt is providing opportunities for unemployed to earn Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 every day in accordance to Budget 2021, from Mahashivratri.' Govt Depositing Rs 1 Lakh in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Yojana? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau has found out that claim being made in the message is fake. PIB also stated that the government of India has not made any such announcement. Rs 75,000 Being Deposited by Govt in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under ‘Modi Loan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit official websites for any such information. Several such fake news are being circulated on social media platforms triggering panic and confusion among people. The government has requested people to visit the official websites for any information on such schemes.

