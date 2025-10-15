Reliance Diwali 2025 Gift Package Has iPhone for Employees? Viral Videos Are Misleading, Here’s What Mukesh Ambani-Led Company Is Gifting to Staff in Jio and Other Verticals

Mumbai, October 15: Is Reliance Industries giving iPhones to employees as part of their Diwali 2025 gift package? A couple of videos on Instagram show employees unboxing gift packages that apparently contain an iPhone along with packs of dry fruits. The clips have gone viral, with many viewers believing that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance actually gifted high-value gadgets to staff across Jio and other company verticals this Diwali season. However, this is not the truth and videos of Diwali gift uploaded by Reliance employees bust the fake claim about iPhone.

The claim of Reliance giving iPhones as Diwali gift has created buzz online, with social media users sharing screenshots and snippets of the unboxing videos, suggesting that employees received premium gifts this festive season. Some posts even highlight the iPhone prominently, reinforcing the perception that Reliance has gone all out to reward its workforce with expensive devices in addition to festive goodies. Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Dating Nepal Women's Team Captain Indu Barma? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video.

Screenshots of Videos Giving False Impression That iPhone Was Given To Employees by Reliance as Diwali Gift

Screenshot of Video Making False Impression That iPhone Was Given To Reliance Employees as Diwali Gift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Screenshot of Video Making False Impression That Reliance Gave iPhones to Employees as Diwali Gift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fact Check: Reliance Diwali 2025 Gift Package Does Not Include iPhone

The truth is this claim is completely false. Reliance Industries has not included iPhones in its Diwali gift packages for employees. The actual gift, as per internal company communications, contains dry fruits and other festive items only. The viral videos themselves carry a disclaimer at the end, which states, “All the characters and events of this video are fictional, it has nothing to do with any person or event.” This clearly indicates that the unboxing clips are fictional and not representative of Reliance’s official Diwali gifts. Did Sikh Regiment of Indian Army Install Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video.

Reliance Employees Did Not Receive iPhones, Only Dry Fruits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta ❤️ (@_lifeintheloop_)

Reliance Employees Receive Only Dry Fruits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unfiltered thoughts & everyday beauty (@prana.unfiltered)

Furthermore, multiple employees of Reliance have shared genuine unboxing videos on their social media accounts, clearly showing that the gift packages contained only dry fruits without any electronic gadgets. Reliance Industries has not announced or confirmed giving iPhones or other expensive gadgets to employees as part of Diwali 2025 celebrations.

Claim : Viral social media videos claim Reliance Industries gave iPhones to employees in its Diwali 2025 gift packages alongside dry fruits. Conclusion : Reliance employees only received dry fruits and festive items. The iPhone videos are fictional and misleading. Full of Trash Clean

