Did Sikh Regiment of Indian Army Install Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindrawale? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Video

PIB said that the alleged claim that Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army installed a portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, October 13: Did the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army install portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale? The question comes as X (formerly Twitter) user, shared a video on the microblogging platform claiming that a Sikh Regiment of the Army has installed a portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale. "Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army installing portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale", the caption of the video read.

The viral clip shows a few men installing the portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale. The video also shows a layover text reading "Sikh regiment". Soon after the video surfaced online, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) took to X to reveal truth behind the viral clip. In its post, PIB's Fact Check Unit said called the alleged claim of Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army installing a portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale as fake. Did Indian Air Force Share an Edited Image of Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made by Pakistani Propaganda Account ‘Ousai2002’.

Alleged Claim That Sikh Regiment Installed Portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindrawale Is Fake, Says PIB

X handle, 'Hazurisingh_96c', is claiming that a Sikh Regiment of the #IndianArmy has installed a portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE. 💠Beware of fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles on social media.… pic.twitter.com/QmbeO0ebm1 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 13, 2025

Debunking the fake viral video being shared on social media, PIB asked people to be aware of fake propaganda being spread by such dubious handles online. PIB, which busts fake news and misinformation related to the Government of India (GoI), further requested people to report such content to them at +91 8799711259 and factcheck@pib.gov.in.

Hence, the alleged claim that a Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army installed a portrait of Sant Baba Jarnail Singh ji Khalsa Bhindrawale is fake. As clarified by PIB, the video is being shared on social media to spread fake propaganda. PIB has urged people to beware of such dubious handles operating on social media.

