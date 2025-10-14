Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Dating Nepal Women's Team Captain Indu Barma? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Video

India recently won the Asia Cup 2025 beating Pakistan thrice and one of the victories came in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. India remained unbeaten throughout the Asia Cup 2025 winning every match. The only game where they came near defeat was the Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, which ended up in a tie and India won the super over. Youngsters of Team India played a big role in the win and showed the next generation of cricketers are capable too. Abhishek Sharma was the pick of the young players but the one that stood up in the final was Tilak Varma. Tilak Varma Performs Salute, Makes 'V' Gesture With His Fingers After Helping India Win Asia Cup 2025 Title Beating Pakistan in Final; Know What The Celebrations Mean.

Tilak came to the crease in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final when India was in pressure after losing three wickets for only 20 runs. That is when he looked to build partnership, paced his innings in the right way and took calculated risks to tick the scorecard. Eventually his innings helped India cross the line and they won the Asia Cup 2025 title. Tilak became a hero among the fans in no time. Amid this, a video went viral on social media which claimed that Indian cricketer Tilak Varma is dating captain of the Nepal women's national cricket team captain Indu Barma. The video had pictures of them together which sparked rumours and gossips among fans. Take a look at the viral video below.

Fake Video Claiming Tilak Varma Dating Indu Barma

Is Tilak Varma Dating Nepal Women's Team Captain Indu Barma?

No. Tilak Varma is not dating Indu Barma. Any information about Tilak being in a relationship is yet to be confirmed and he hasn't been spotted with anyone. The video that went viral about Tilak and Indu is fake and the pictures used in the video of Tilak and Indu together are AI generated. The AI generated pictures were also used by fans before to fantasize about their relationship. Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma Have Friendly Chat With A Pakistani Woman After Asia Cup 2025 Final? Here's Truth.

Fan Reveals Having 'Dream' of Seeing Tilak Varma and Indu Barma Dating Using Same Pictures

Another Fan Reveals Having 'Dream' of Saying Them Together

Tilak Varma is yet to have any confirmed public meeting with Indu Barma and the video that went viral is made by compiling old images that are AI generated. The claim made using it that Tilak and Indu are dating is completely fake.

Fact check

Claim : Tilak Varma is dating Nepal women's cricket team captain Indu Barma. Conclusion : Fake. Tilak Varma is not in any confirmed relationship. The video used to establish the claim is fake with AI-generated pictures.

